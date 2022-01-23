Lexington shooting leaves 1 man hospitalized, police say

Lexington police were investigating Sunday after a man was shot and taken to a local hospital.

The shooting happened around 3:22 p.m. in the 300 block of Glen Arvin Avenue, according to Lt. Dillan Taylor. Officers responded and found a man with a gunshot wound who was suffering non-life-threatening injuries, Taylor said. An ambulance took him to a local hospital.

Police were still investigating but didn’t have any suspect information to release, Taylor said. There were additional reports of shots fired following the shooting on Glen Arvin Avenue, but police didn’t know if any of the incidents were connected, Taylor said. No one was injured in the additional shots fired reports, Taylor said.

Taylor encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.