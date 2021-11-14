Lexington shooting victim shows up at hospital after officers find shell casings

Lexington police were investigating a shooting Saturday night after a man showed up at a local hospital with a bullet wound, according to an officer.

The shooting was first reported to officers around 10 p.m. in the area of Sutton Place, according to Lt. Dan Burnett. Police showed up to the scene and found shell casings but no victim, Burnett said.

“A short time later, an adult male showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound,” Burnett said.

The victim’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Burnett said. Police didn’t release any suspect information and said they hadn’t made any arrests as of Sunday morning.

Officers did find a vehicle which they thought may be connected to the shooting. It was left unoccupied in the Red Mile area, Burnett said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the active investigation can contact Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.