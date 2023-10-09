Lexington student charged after threat made to school, police say
Lexington student charged after threat made to school, police say
Lexington student charged after threat made to school, police say
Schools clamor to earn a high spot on the annual list, but critics say it warps the idea of what a high-quality education should actually be.
Thus goes the central premise of deterrence theory, which says it is the credible threat of aggression — not the use of aggression — that will ensure states avoid war. For the first time, China has started to outpace the U.S. in critical weapons programs — the country developed a new type of weapon called a hypersonic glide vehicle as early as 2014, which can strike Taipei and the Taiwan Strait in about 20 minutes from its strategic bases in the South China Sea.
School-provided meals benefit kids' health and academics. So why are they so controversial?
George Kittle had a special message for the Cowboys under his uniform and following his three-touchdown game.
Kiyan excelled in the open court and has a second burst in transition that’s hard to guard. He has an improved read off the pick-and-roll and if the defense slips and goes under, he’ll get his shot off.
After weeks of criticism, Ridder engineered a come-from-behind two-minute drill to help quell doubts about his game.
There’s a laundry list of horror stories about big lottery winners whose golden tickets led to strained family relationships, bankruptcy, prison or even murder.
Five thoughts on the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV coupe, which is a rich car with posh interior features and electric power.
Regression seems less likely to hit these Eagles, and the rest of the NFC should take notice.
Yes, it's possible to pay student loans with a credit card, but it's generally not a good idea. Here's why.
Early data from several investment banks suggest the consumer is retrenching with student loan repayments starting up.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30!
Five people were wounded Tuesday night and a search is still ongoing for the suspect.
Thus goes the central premise of deterrence theory, which says it is the credible threat of aggression — not the use of aggression — that will ensure states avoid war. This theory has dominated much of America’s strategic thinking over the past 50-plus years, but new technologies and new adversaries threaten to upend the status quo. For the first time, China has started to outpace the U.S. in critical weapons programs — the country developed a new type of weapon called a hypersonic glide vehicle as early as 2014, which can strike Taipei and the Taiwan Strait in about 20 minutes from its strategic bases in the South China Sea.
Enos didn't appreciate students questioning why he went into shotgun on fourth-and-1.
Hyundai and Kia have finally announced their plans to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for their electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, joining the swells of automakers that have also promised to do so. The move will give Hyundai and Kia drivers -- as well as drivers of Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Rivian vehicles -- access to thousands of Tesla Superchargers across the two countries and Mexico. As NACS seems to outstrip the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the new charging standard, the question on the auto industry's mind is when will Volkswagen ante up?
We have some fun matchups ahead with the schools out West now in the mix.
Fitzgerald was fired after he was initially suspended 2 weeks following an investigation into allegations of hazing.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will try to force Elon Musk to testify over his Twitter stock purchases. The federal agency charged with regulating securities markets is currently investigating Musk for allegedly violating securities laws when he bought Twitter shares before buying the social media platform, which he has since renamed X. Buying Twitter stock before acquiring the company could mean Musk was guilty of insider trading, market manipulation or even violation for fair market disclosure.
“Disease X” isn’t an actual disease (yet). But it’s gaining attention online as experts prepare for the next pandemic.