Lexington teenager dies after a shooting in Richmond, police say

A Lexington teenager died Sunday morning after being shot in Richmond, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Alexis R. Jenkins, 18, was suffering from a gunshot wound when police found him just before 3 a.m., Richmond police said in a Facebook post. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

The shooting happened at the RC Conference Hall on the Eastern Bypass in Richmond, police said. Officers were initially called to the scene “in reference to numerous shots fired,” police said.

Police were still investigating the shooting later Sunday morning. Officers asked anyone with information on the case to call (859) 624-4776 or email detective@richmond.ky.us.