Lexington teenager hasn’t been seen for days since leaving her home, police say

A search is underway for a missing Midlands teenager.

Madison Dotson was publicly reported missing by the Lexington Police Department Monday night. The 14-year-old girl has not been seen for more than three days, police said.

Madison Dotson was reported missing by the Lexington Police Department.

After leaving her Lexington home Saturday, Dotson was last seen walking in the area of South Lake Drive near Interstate 20, according to police. The area by Exit 55 on I-20 is populated by fast food restaurants and gas stations/convenience stores.

Dotson is considered a runaway, police said.

There was no word if she was alone when she was last seen. Police did not say if Dotson is considered to be in danger.

Anyone who has seen Dotson, or has information about her, is asked to call police at 803-358-7271, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.