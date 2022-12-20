Lexington teenager sent to the hospital in a Tuesday afternoon shooting

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive. Police said the victim, a 17-year-old , was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, the victim and his mother left the scene in a personal vehicle before officers arrived. Authorities met the teen and his mother at a business near New Circle and Russell Cave roads, where the minor received aid for his injuries.

No suspects have been located, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.