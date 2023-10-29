Lexington’s Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival postponed, moved to new location

The popular Lexington Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival is postponed until next week and will take place at a new location due to inclement weather, according to officials with the Lexington Fayette County Urban Government.

In a social media post made Sunday, the city announced the annual event will now take place at the Masterson Station Park Fairgrounds on Sunday, Nov. 5, from 2:30 to 6 p.m. The event was originally scheduled for Sunday night.

The Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival typically takes place downtown and features face painting, an art market, Halloween Variety Show and the popular Thriller Parade. New this year and open to all skill levels is the Monster Mash-up Flash Mob. Participants in the Monster Mash-up are invited to dress up in their favorite ghoulish costume.

According to the city’s website, the Halloween Variety Show featuring local performance groups will take place at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5, followed by the Thriller parade beginning at 5 p.m. Local food and drink vendors will begin at 2:30 p.m.

“”Thank you for your understanding, and please share this to help spread the word! Extend your spooky season another week and join us next weekend for a unique and fun event,” the city wrote in their post.

This year's reenactment of Michael Jackson’s "Thriller" video will be delayed a week.