Lexington ties 2021 homicide record after man dies in Sunday morning shooting

Lexington has tied its record for homicides, set in 2021, with the city’s 37th homicide of 2022 taking place Sunday morning on Oxford Circle.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle for a subject that had been shot around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was declared dead at the scene by the Lexington Fire Department. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Lexington has reported 37 homicides thus far in 2022, which is several more than the city had at this point in 2021. Lexington-Fayette County reported a record 37 killings last year. In 2020, there were 34 reported homicides.

Eleven of the deadly incidents took place in May, marking it as the deadliest month in Lexington since at least 2007, according to Lexington police data.