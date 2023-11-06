Lexington Town Council race has 8 candidates vying for seats, including mayor

Lexington voters will have an opportunity to select a new mayor and three town council members on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

While Lexington does not have a contested mayoral race, as Mayor Pro Tempore Hazel Livingston was the only candidate to file, seven candidates are running for three at-large seats on Town Council, including incumbent Councilman Todd Lyle.

Livingston’s seat on town council will be open, as will that of Kathy Maness, who ran unsuccessfully for state superintendent of education last year.

Incumbent Mayor Steve MacDougall opted not to run for reelection, as he mulls a potential run for the S.C. Senate next year.

Here’s what the candidates had to say in their own words.

Mayor of Lexington

Hazel Livingston is uncontested in her race for Mayor of Lexington.

Hazel Livingston

Age: No response received

Occupation/place of employment: No response received

Education: No response received

Political or civic experience: Lexington Town Council; Mayor Pro Tempore

Website: www.facebook.com/voteHazelLivingston

Why are you running for Mayor in Lexington?

I decided to run for Mayor to be an unwavering voice for the people, ensuring that their concerns and vision for the town are not only heard but play a role in shaping the future of Lexington.

Should the Town of Lexington continue efforts to build its own convention center? If so, how can that be accomplished?

The vision of the Town of Lexington should have input from the citizens and what they think is needed. I think that a feasibility study should be done as far as the convention center is concerned. It should be shared with the citizens and let them decide whether it is needed or not. I would like to make sure that it would be fully utilized and definitely something that all citizens can benefit from.

Lexington Town Council

Will Allen is one of seven candidates running for Lexington Town Council.







Will Allen

Age: 35

Occupation/place of employment: Business owner of Momma Rabbit’s Nibbles and Sips restaurant

Education: Some college, and I am a Certified Culinarian from the Culinary and Wine Institute at USC.

Political or civic experience: I currently serve as Executive Committeeman for the Lexington 1 precinct in the Lexington County Republican Party.

Website: www.willallenforlexsc.com

Why are you running for Lexington Town Council?

In 2014 my siblings and I opened a restaurant in Lexington, and over the past few years we started paying more attention to the decisions coming from the Lexington Town Council. Through our business I talk with hundreds of our wonderful neighbors every week, and there is considerable concern over the explosive growth and overall direction of the town. This year I decided to run for Town Council in order to serve the Lord, to preserve our personal liberty, to use small business common sense, and to bring the Council back to the will of the people of Lexington.

Should the Town of Lexington continue efforts to build its own convention center? If so, how can that be accomplished?

Absolutely not. The vast majority of our neighbors have no desire for this convention center, nor do we want Lexington to become a tourist destination. We are a “big small town” and I am running to preserve the charm and character of this wonderful municipality while responsibly managing its growth.

Greg Brewer is one of seven candidates running for Lexington Town Council.

Greg Brewer

Age: 61

Occupation/place of employment: Retired Engineer & Leader/GE

Education: B.S. Engineering from USC

Political or civic experience: Organized Town Initiatives in Napa Lake Berryessa & Lexington Lake Murray.

Website: www.facebook.com/GregBrewer4LexSC

Why are you running for Lexington Town Council?

Mom’s family has been here since the 1700s. Since retiring I have capacity, energy and discipline to: drive financial transparency of town and reduce costs; increase resident agreement & participation in town priorities; create a business-friendly environment to attract strong businesses that uplift Lexington; reduce density to disperse traffic thru review of building & zoning ordinances; prioritize infrastructure, school, fire sign-off before building & development.

Should the Town of Lexington continue efforts to build its own convention center? If so, how can that be accomplished?

Unclear. First, a market-demand assessment, and investigate best site options in the county to limit tourist congestion. Chief considerations: residents want other priorities; a convention center is a county-wide opportunity; many convention centers over promise & under deliver on revenues; people are comfortable with virtual conferences vs. physical ones to save money in a post-lock down economy.

Edwin Gerace is one of seven candidates running for Lexington Town Council.

Edwin Gerace

Age: 53

Occupation/place of employment: Marketing Director- Giraffe Marketing LLC

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Business - College of Mount St Joseph, Cincinnati, OH.

Political or civic experience: Town of Lexington Advisory Board; Town of Lexington Performing Arts Center; Town of Lexington Planning Commission.

Website: www.EdwinGeraceForTownCouncil.com

Why are you running for Lexington Town Council?

I’ve called the Town of Lexington my home for nearly two decades. During this time, I’ve actively participated in various aspects of our community, ranging from mayoral appointments to volunteering in various roles. Today, I believe the moment has come for me to contribute to the betterment of our town. I’m not a career politician; I’m simply a resident with a strong desire to give back to our wonderful community.

Should the Town of Lexington continue efforts to build its own convention center? If so, how can that be accomplished?

This property could potentially rank among the most stunning parcels along the shores of Lake Murray. However, my knowledge on this topic doesn’t allow me to take a definitive position on the project. I have much to learn before I would want to weigh in on this topic. However, I believe the first crucial step should involve ensuring that the entire council understands the landowners’ intentions and how they align with the town’s vision plan.

Matthew Graham

Age: 36

Occupation/place of employment: Self-Employed/Palmetto Renovations of Columbia, Inc.

Education: Some college

Political or civic experience: Treasurer for Five Points Association, Columbia, SC

Website: www.mattg4lexsc.com

Why are you running for Lexington Town Council?

To effect change from within the community. I feel as though I have a strong connection to Lexington, and understand many of the intricacies involved in multi-governmental and inter-agency coalitions. I have a heavy focus on relationship building with the Town of Lexington officials, as well as the larger industries such as Lexington Medical Center. I also have a strong connection with many of the mom and pop shops around town, and understand the strains that owning a business can take on its owners and employees. I come from a small business background, and feel motivated to share my experiences with the community.

Should the Town of Lexington continue efforts to build its own convention center? If so, how can that be accomplished?

No response received

Todd Lyle is one of seven candidates seeking a seat on the Lexington Town Council.

Todd Lyle

Age: 42

Occupation/place of employment: Trial Attorney at the Lyle Law Firm, LLC and Broker/Co-Owner of Todd Realty Partners, LLC.

Education: B.S. Civil & Environmental Engineering at The Citadel; J.D. University of South Carolina School of Law.

Political or civic experience: Elected to Lexington Town Council in a Special Election in May 2018. Re-elected in November of 2018. I am also a reserve officer in the United State Army National Guard.

Website: None. Can be reached via email or phone at 803-960-8361.

Why are you running for Lexington Town Council?

I have lived in Lexington for almost my entire life, and I love this town. I want to help ensure that Lexington continues to lead in all the various categories of being an amazing place to raise a family, work and/or start a small business. I want to help Lexington continue on this path and ensure that we have responsible and measured growth and ensure citizen safety while balancing the importance of personal freedoms and rights without causing additional burdens or traffic on our citizens.

Should the Town of Lexington continue efforts to build its own convention center? If so, how can that be accomplished?

The Town of Lexington never made efforts to build a convention center similar to that already existing in Columbia. This past year, a private developer sought to begin the process to develop 93 acres on Lake Murray. That plan included a feature to add approximately 5 acres (to be donated to the Town) and hold a much smaller venue, deemed a “conference center.”

This may or may not be a good idea. Before we can reach that conclusion, there are several key steps in the due diligence process that must first take place. First, the Town should first do the necessary prerequisites to determine the market feasibility and market demand for a Conference Center.

Second, if there is feasibility and the appropriate market demand, then the Town must conduct an unbiased and independent comprehensive traffic impact study for the broader affected area that such a conference center might influence.

Third, the Town should continue to seek input from its citizens and key stakeholders.

Jeannie Michaels

No responses received

Amelia Cherry Pocta is one of seven candidates vying for a seat on the Lexington Town Council.

Amelia Cherry Pocta

Age: 31

Occupation/place of employment: Co-owner of Bald Cypress Builders LLC (remodels, additions, renovations)

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Government from The College of William & Mary; Master’s in Higher Education and Student Affairs from The University of South Carolina.

Political or civic experience: I have not sought or held any political positions before now, pursuing a position on Lexington’s Town Council. I have professional experience in the nonprofit, public, and private sectors.

Website: www.facebook.com/voteamelialexington

Why are you running for Lexington Town Council?

I adore this Town as a resident, as a community member and as a small business co-owner. Because there are also areas of challenge (as there are anywhere in the world), I’d love to be a part of the team that tackles those areas in ways that work well for our residents and Lexington supporters.

I truly believe that we as a Town have an opportunity during this election to establish a diverse Town Council Team, representative of many Lexington voices which is critical to the Town’s short- and long-term future. One of my biggest goals is to strategically translate resident and Lexington supporter voices to the Town’s decision-makers so all voices are heard.

Further, I plan on being an integral component of enhancing Lexington’s long-term, responsible development vision, bolstering local, small business development, focusing on enhancing outdoor and green space initiatives, and importantly, bridging any gaps in resident communication, particularly when it comes to Lexington’s traffic and infrastructure frustrations.

I believe so many things can be improved with clear, transparent and timely communication. I’ve seen firsthand that Council members and the Town’s administration want to communicate and connect with residents and Lexington supporters, but there can be challenges if things are not effectively communicated, or at the right time.

I spearhead communication within the small business my husband and I co-own, so I’ve learned how important transparent communication, that meets people where they are, is for a strong partnership between everyone involved.

Should the Town of Lexington continue efforts to build its own convention center? If so, how can that be accomplished?

I believe there are more immediate priorities we as a Town ought to focus on in the short-term, such as enhancing our Town’s Vision Plan to best capture our cohesive, long-term goals as a community. In that, we’d be addressing areas that need attention, like infrastructure and ensuring we safeguard Lexington’s character amongst the evolution we’re seeing in our county’s overall development.

I can also understand a world down the road where an intentionally planned, thoughtfully organized project that results in a space to be used for conferences, bigger events for Lexington and Midlands residents, etc. could prove beneficial if done the right way.