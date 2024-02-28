Lexington traffic alert: Key intersection near Tates Creek campus will be closed

A long-standing sewer pipe replacement project along Greentree Road in South Lexington will close a key section of the street starting next week, city officials said.

Greentree Road will be closed from Centre Parkway to New Circle Road starting March 5. Centre Parkway is the entrance to the Tates Creek school campus in the Gainsway neighborhood — which includes Tates Creek Elementary, Tates Creek Middle School and Tates Creek High School.

The intersection of Gainsway and Green roads will have intermittent closures. Flag operators will be stationed at the intersection to help direct traffic, city officials said.

Later in March the key intersection will be permanently closed for at least a week for the sewer pipe replacement.

Officials hope to have that intersection back open by March 31.

However, Greentree will be closed from Gainsway to New Circle Road until the end of April.

Before the Gainesway intersection is closed, Greentree Road will reopen in both directions from Armstrong Mill to Centre Parkway.

Gainesway, Chinoe Road, Tates Creek Road detours

Here’s the possible detours for the construction:

Commuters traveling on Chinoe Road from downtown can use Pepperhill Road, Montavesta Road, Dove Run Road and Tates Creek Road to reach Armstrong Mill Road.

Commuters turning onto Gainesway Road from Tates Creek Creek Road can travel Claiborne Way to Greentree Road to reach Armstrong Mill Road and Centre Parkway.

Commuters coming from Pimlico Parkway can use Centre Parkway, Appian Way and Armstrong Mill Road to reach Tates Creek Road.

Homeowners along the closed stretch of road will still have access to their homes.

The project is part of the West Hickman Trunk E sanitary sewer project, which is replacing and upsizing approximately 6,000 feet of sanitary sewer pipe from Armstrong Mill to New Circle Road. The work is part of more than a $590 million decade-long project to improve Lexington’s stormwater system.