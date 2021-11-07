Lexington Wendy’s employee arrested after attacking two other workers at restaurant

An intoxicated employee at a Lexington Wendy’s restaurant was arrested after she assaulted two other employees Saturday night, police said.

Police were called to the restaurant at 1100 South Broadway at about 6:40 p.m. A caller reportedly said that an employee was punching another worker in the face.

When they arrived, police found the intoxicated employee and two others who had been assaulted, said Lexington police Lt. Jeremiah Davis.

The woman who was arrested will be charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, alcohol intoxication and disorderly conduct, he said.

Davis said no one was transported to the hospital by ambulance.