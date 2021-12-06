Lexington woman allegedly tried to burn down apartment complex, charged with arson

A woman from Lexington has been charged with first degree arson and 14 counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly trying to burn down an apartment complex, according to an arrest citation.

Police wrote in the arrest citation that Julie Osborne, 33, set fire to a pile of trash inside her bedroom at an apartment complex on Old Park Avenue just before noon on Sunday. The building has 28 units and 14 residents were home at the time of the incident.

A spokesman for the Lexington Fire Department said the fire was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

Osborne was arrested and booked at the Fayette County Detention Center. She is set to be arraigned Monday afternoon.