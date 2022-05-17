Lexington woman arrested for intentionally setting home on fire

A Lexington woman was arrested for allegedly intentionally setting a house on fire in THEastern part of Davidson County in March.

According information provided by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, on March 23 the Davidson County 911 Center was contacted by an alarm company advising them there was a fire alarm activation at a home on Yadkin College Road.

When they arrived fire crews confirmed there was a working fire and with the assistance of several other local fire departments put out the fire. As a result, the home was declared a total loss.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Davidson County Fire Marshals Office launched an investigation to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the fire.

As a result of the investigation, evidence including video footage from security cameras at the home, determined the fire was intentionally set.

On May 2, 2022, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amy Lynn Spurlock, the resident of the house, and charged her with felony fraudulently burning of a dwelling. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Lexington woman charged with intentionally setting home on fire