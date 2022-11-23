Lexington woman charged with criminal abuse after child overdoses on fentanyl

A Lexington woman has been charged with criminal abuse involving a child 12 or under after a 2-year-old overdosed on fentanyl, according to court documents.

Alashia Brown, 24, was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center Monday evening on a $5,000 bond, according to jail records. The incident occurred Sunday, court records show. Brown posted bond one day later and is no longer in custody, according to court documents.

Court documents say the child was sent to a hospital due to “serious physical injury” caused by the overdose. It wasn’t immediately clear if the child’s injuries were life-threatening.

Lexington police didn’t provide an update on the child’s medical status when asked Wednesday.

“This is still an ongoing criminal investigation and we have no updates at this time,” Sgt. R. Guy Miller said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.