Lexington woman charged with murder 1 year after investigators find body wrapped in plastic

Lexington police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a younger boy, wrapping him in plastic and dumping him near a dumpster on Cambridge Drive a little over one year ago.

Jennifer Kashuba, 35, was arrested Monday in the case, according to Lexington police. She was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center just after 3 p.m. Monday on charges of murder, evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse, according to jail records.

On Feb, 17, 2022, police received a report that a dead body was found near a dumpster wrapped in plastic in the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive. The body was found and it was determined the victim, a younger male, died via homicide.

Kashuba’s arrest citation says the victim was stabbed in the chest once. Kashuba was determined to be the suspect and she admitted to the stabbing after her arrest, court records say.

The name of the victim is still unknown. Police said the coroner’s office will release the identity of the victim.

In June, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told the Herald-Leader his office was having trouble identifying the victim. The individual’s DNA had been tested, including a test at the Kentucky State Police lab, but officials hadn’t found a positive match.

The body was partially decomposed when officials found it, which made the investigation more difficult. Police had asked the public to report any unusual activity witnessed in the area within the previous six months at the time of the discovery.

Ginn said the autopsy revealed several facts about the case, but that information was withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“We aren’t releasing the actual cause of death because whoever took this person’s life knows how they did it, and that’s a crucial part of this investigation,” Ginn said at the time.

Kashuba will make her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon, according to court records.

