Updated: Lexington woman found dead inside her apartment, coroner’s office says

Lexington police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead inside her apartment, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Beverly Keesecker, 68, of Lexington, was declared dead at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday inside her apartment on St. Michael Drive, according to the coroner. The cause of death was pending an autopsy, but the coroner said she had injuries which were inflicted by another person.

Lexington police said they were called to the area around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a possible burglary. When they arrived, they found Keesecker suffering from a gunshot wound.

This is the 11th homicide in Lexington this year. At this point last year there were 23 homicides.

Detectives from the personal crimes section are investigating the case, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated.