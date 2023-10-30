Lexington YMCA plans major pickleball court expansion thanks to donation. Find out where

Thanks to a generous donation, the North Lexington YMCA will soon have 10 outdoor pickleball courts.

The demand for pickleball courts, particularly for tournament play, has surged in recent years as the sport has gained popularity.

Across the Lexington YMCA’s four locations, it has 12 indoor pickleball courts for its members.

But those indoor courts did not meet the demand, YMCA officials said.

“We’ve seen incredible demand for open play time at all our Lexington YMCA locations,” said Paula Anderson, president and CEO of the YMCA of Central Kentucky. “Thanks to a generous gift of $200,000 from an amazing and generous donor and the work of a committed volunteer, we are able to offer more opportunity for pickleball players to engage in the sport.”

“We are blessed to have a beautiful outdoor space at the North Y that positions us to bring more pickleball to our members and the Lexington community.”

The courts at the North Lexington YMCA at 381 W. Loudon Ave. are expected to open in early November.

In addition to new courts, the YMCA will also begin offering clinics and instruction in 2024.

Lexington Parks and Recreation is also upping the number of outdoor pickleball courts. Thanks to $2.9 million in federal coronavirus relief funding, the city will be constructing courts at several parks: Constitution, Meadowbrook, Picadome, River Hill, Shillito, and the new Cardinal Run Park North.

Upon completion in the next several years, there will be pickleball courts in 13 Lexington parks.