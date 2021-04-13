Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Alaris

·1 min read

HOUSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of Alaris. Headquartered in St. Louis, with seven additional regional offices, Alaris is a litigation support company providing court reporting, trial support and alternative dispute resolution services. It is one of the largest and most successful firms in the Midwest, with market-leading clients and some of the best independent contractors in the industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Lexitas)
(PRNewsfoto/Lexitas)

"As a growing company, we are extremely pleased to have Debbie Weaver and her outstanding team join the Lexitas family. Alaris represents a key acquisition for us. Their strong presence in the highly attractive St. Louis, Kansas City, and Little Rock markets will accelerate our growth plans in the Midwest. Their culture, talent and passionate customer service fit perfectly with Lexitas' core values," said Gary Buckland, Chief Executive Officer at Lexitas.

Debbie Weaver, CEO of Alaris, said "This acquisition is an important milestone for Alaris. Lexitas shares our vision, our values, and has a similar culture and customer-service focus. Lexitas is the right partner to accelerate the growth journey of Alaris and will create enhanced opportunities for our employees and more services for our clients. I couldn't be more excited to lead Alaris through this new chapter in the company's history."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://alaris.us/.

