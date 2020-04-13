Lexmark Names Chuck Butler Chief Financial Officer

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced that Chuck Butler has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective April 23. In this leadership role, Butler will be responsible for Lexmark's global finance organization and serve on the Lexmark executive team. Butler succeeds Vivian Liu, who has decided to pursue another opportunity outside Lexmark.

Butler has been with Lexmark for more than 15 years and has extensive experience in financial planning and analysis, sales operations, and business analytics. Most recently he served as vice president of Financial Planning and Analysis. Prior roles include vice president of Sales Operations and Business Analytics, director of Corporate Finance, and senior manager of Financial Planning and Analysis. He joined Lexmark in 2004 as a senior financial analyst.

Prior to joining Lexmark, Butler worked in finance roles at Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, LG&E and KU Energy, and the J. Peterman Company. He holds a bachelor's degree in in accounting from the University of Kentucky.

"I want to thank Vivian for her contributions to Lexmark since joining the company in 2017," Waugerman said. "On behalf of the entire executive team, we wish her well in her future endeavors. "

"I am pleased to welcome Chuck to the Lexmark executive team. His finance expertise and deep knowledge of our company make him an ideal choice to lead the global finance team," Waugerman said.

"I am excited to join the Lexmark executive team as CFO," Butler said. "In my 15 years with the company, I have gained tremendous confidence in our team. I look forward to helping lead Lexmark toward continued growth and success."

