Lexus IS 300 Smokes Dodge Hellcat In Race

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Let’s just say the Lexus is pretty heavily modified…

Normally, a Lexus IS 300 isn’t considered a quick car, at least not by anyone who’s driven some serious performance machines. The one featured in the video sure isn’t pretty, but it is quick, proving that something doesn’t have to be good-looking to win. You already know from the headline the Lexus spanks a Dodge Hellcat as the two race, which to the average person sounds unbelievable.

Check out how spotless a Lexus IS-F engine is after 220k miles of driving here.

If you look at the Lexus closely, the first thing which signals something serious is going on is all that tire on the rear. Most people who are just trying to look like they have some amazing build would focus on repainting the side mirrors or rocker panels on the car, or they’d invest in those go-fast decals down the sides like in the original Fast and Furious.

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

The “secret” with this Lexus IS 300 is it’s running a 2JZ inline-six engine with a big turbocharger. That should be enough to impress, because the Toyota engine used in the Supra is legendary for its durability and ability to handle big power boosts.

The Hellcat isn’t exactly stock, either. It’s running some bolt-on mods, although the video doesn’t say exactly what, so it probably has a decent bump in power. Still, it’s not enough to take down the Lexus.

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

Let’s be clear in saying we don’t condone street racing. We’re not sure how clear this stretch of road was, but you really should take these sorts of grudge matches to the track where innocent people are far less likely to be hurt.

Things almost don’t go well at the beginning of this rolling start. Once the Lexus driver drops the hammer, you can see his back end gets a little squirrely. Thankfully, he seems to know what he’s doing and keeps his car under control, then he casually pulls away from the Hellcat. Also, his hood doesn’t seem to be latched all the way. Obviously, the guy has some wrinkles to iron out in the build, but it sure is fast.

Check it out for yourself.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Lexus ES nips-and-tucks previewed ahead of 2021 Shanghai show

    Lexus will travel to the biennial Shanghai auto show to present a futuristic concept called LF-Z that previews how its range will evolve by the middle of the 2020s. It will also introduce an updated version of the current-generation ES, its midrange sedan, at the event. Previewed by a 15-second video posted on YouTube, the nipped-and-tucked ES gains redesigned headlights with square lighting elements and bolder-looking LED daytime running lights.

  • Azealia Banks Demands Music Industry Prioritize Health Insurance Amid DMX's Death

    Azealia Banks accused the music industry of trying to profit as much as possible from an artist without taking their well-being into account.

  • Ford to help 100 dealers add Bronco-only showrooms

    Ford dealers are seeing so much interest in the 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport that they've asked Ford for help branding dedicated showrooms. According to Automotive News (subscription required), approximately 100 dealers intend to open new Bronco-only brand spaces attached to their existing Ford/Lincoln branches. Renderings shown at Ford's national dealer meeting in October depict an outdoors-themed space featuring lots of wood and other earthy elements, with plenty of room in between for displaying inventory.

  • Elon Musk’s Business Partner Claims Brain-Implant Startup Could Build Real-Life ‘Jurassic Park’

    Neuralink's Max Hodak said "15 years of breeding and engineering" could bring "super exotic novel species" on the level of Steven Spielberg's movie.

  • Pre-order Sony’s mind-bending 360 Reality Audio speaker now if you want one on launch day

    I am by no means an audiophile or a sound snob of any kind. Still, I've tested practically every type of personal audio product there is because it's part of my job, so I have plenty of experience that most people out there don't get to enjoy. I have definitely formed some preferences over the years and there are only a few companies whose products I use personally. When it comes to headphones, I go with Sony for audio quality and Apple's AirPods Pro for ease of use. And where wireless speakers in my home are concerned, I'm a Sonos fan through and through. In fact, I didn't think there would ever be another wireless home speaker I would consider using myself. Then Sony sent me the new Sony SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio Speaker to test, and I have to say... I was completely blown away. Unveiled earlier this year, the new Sony SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio Speaker is one of the only speakers out there that can play 360 Reality Audio content, which is now available through streaming music services from Amazon, Tidal, Deezer, and the recorded live concert streaming service Nugs. From a single speaker or a single pair of headphones, 360 Reality Audio makes it sound like you're in the middle of a studio or a concert hall with speakers all around you. It really is a fascinating experience and it completely changes the way your music sounds. Sony's new SRS-RA5000 is one of two new 360 Reality Audio speakers that are about to be released, and it's definitely the more premium of the two. It features a whopping seven different speakers built into a single enclosure that looks like some sort of stylish alien pod. It easily fills entire rooms with sound regardless of whether you're streaming 360 Reality Audio content or regular audio tracks. It also supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming. The SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio Speaker is in a league of its own right now, so it's understandably quite expensive. This new model is currently available for pre-order on Amazon with a $699.99 price tag, and orders are scheduled to be delivered starting April 13th. Sony also makes a less expensive version that isn't quite as premium — the new Sony SRS-RA3000 360 Reality Audio Speaker that's shipping right now from Amazon for $299.99. In either case, you know you're getting the best of the best from Sony. And if you decide to try out some 360 Reality Audio content, prepare to be completely blown away Sony SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio Premium Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Wireless Speaker 360 Reality Audio: Experience 360 Reality Audio sound creates a feeling of immersion that makes it feel like you are at a concert or in the recording studio with the artist Ambient Room Filling Sound: Fill your whole room with sound. Sound is diffused both horizontally and vertically to create the perfect atmosphere anywhere in your home. Immersive Audio Enhancement & Sound Calibration: Utilizing Sony’s unique algorithm, traditional stereo tracks are processed to deliver ambient room-filling sound, while sound calibration software adjusts the speaker's settings to be perfect for the room it is placed in. Seven Precisely Placed Speakers: A trio of up-firing speakers spreads music vertically while three side speakers spread sound horizontally. These are complemented by a woofer, which floods the room with rich, deep bass, giving new life to all your favorite music. Sony SRS-RA3000 360 Reality Audio Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Wireless Speaker Omni-Directional Sound and Deep Bass: Beam tweeters spread sound vertically, omni diffuser spreads sound horizontally for wall-to-wall audio, and dual passive radiators deliver deep bass. Bluetooth: Pair your speaker using Bluetooth technology and start seamlessly streaming your music collection. You can also pair wirelessly to your TV via Bluetooth with compatible TV models. Wi-Fi Enabled With Chromecast Built-In & Spotify Connect: Use a Wi-Fi connection to access your favorite internet music streaming services via your speaker and control the playlist from your phone. Voice Control: The SRS-RA3000 works with Alexa and Google Assistant, giving you the ability to control the speaker with your voice using compatible Alexa or Google Home products.

  • Watch This 1987 Buick GNX Retro Review

    Learn more about the legend.

  • Biden hails pact between South Korean companies for EV battery plant in Georgia

    Freshman Senate Democrat Jon Ossoff of Georgia at Biden's request jump-started negotiations between two companies.

  • Get A Taste Of What It's Like To Drive Grimm 7.0 Camaro

    This is one bad Camaro!

  • Prince Philip news: Prince Harry's tribute to his 'legend of banter' grandfather

    'I'll get on with the job': Prince William's tribute in full 'Legend of banter': Prince Harry's tribute in full HRH Prince Philip 1921 - 2021: Obituary Camilla Tominey: The Firm mask feelings as Prince Harry returns Prince Harry may have to wear suit instead of military uniform to the funeral Land Rover hearse rapidly prepared by Army engineers Comment: Prince Philip's funeral is the Church's second chance Princes William and Harry have both paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, with touching statements about the loss of their grandfather. Prince William pledged to "get on with the job" as Prince Philip would have wanted, while Prince Harry described the Duke as "a man of service, honour and great humour". In a statement issued through his foundation Archewell, Prince Harry said: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm-and also because you never knew what he might say next. "He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end. "He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!' "So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered-by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts. "'Per Mare, Per Terram."' Follow the latest updates below.

  • Harry Reid Cautions Dems against Court-Packing, Predicts Filibuster ‘On Its Way Out’

    Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid cautioned against adding seats to the Supreme Court and predicted that the Senate filibuster is “on its way out,” in an interview on CNN on Saturday. Reid’s comments came after President Biden ordered the formation of a commission to study whether packing the court and instituting term limits for justices would be appropriate. “I have no problem with the commission, but I think that the commission is going to come back and disappoint a lot of people,” Reid said. “I think they’re going to come back and say, we should just kind of leave it alone.” Reid said that it would be “inappropriate” to impose term limits on justices, adding, “I think we’d better be very, very careful in saying that we need to expand the Supreme Court.” Even Harry Reid thinks packing SCOTUS is going too far: “We better be very, very careful in saying that we need to expand the Supreme Court. I think we better be very, very careful." pic.twitter.com/Di7yNX98Cn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 10, 2021 A number of Democrats have urged the Biden administration to consider expanding the Court, after Republicans succeeded in appointing Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October, solidifying a 6-3 conservative majority on the bench. Democrats, who are tied 50-50 with Republicans in the Senate with Vice President Harris as the tie-breaking vote, have also pushed to end the Senate filibuster so that legislation can be passed in the chamber by a simple majority. While Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) have opposed ending the filibuster, Reid predicted on Saturday that the practice would eventually be ended. “The filibuster is on its way out. It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when,” Reid said. “You cannot have a democracy that takes 60 percent of the vote” to pass Senate legislation “and so it’s only a question of time until the filibuster goes away.”

  • Report: 100 Ford Dealers Will Build Separate Bronco Showrooms

    The popularity of the new SUV is behind the move to a subbrand-style separate sales area.

  • HBO’s ‘The Nevers’ Is Basically Another ‘X-Men’

    The parallels are pretty clear.

  • Elon Musk tweeted then deleted an anti-vaccine cartoon featuring Bill Gates. Here's where their simmering feud began and how it's escalated amid the pandemic.

    While the Microsoft billionaire and the Tesla titan have never had a particularly cozy relationship, things have heated up over the past year.

  • Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in new vaccine production site in Singapore

    French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday it would invest 400 million euros ($475.40 million) over five years in a new vaccine production site in Singapore. The new site would provide Sanofi with the ability to produce innovative vaccines on a massive scale for Asia and respond to future pandemic risks, the company said in a statement. Sanofi said it expected to start the construction of the site in the third quarter of 2021 and be fully operational in the first quarter of 2026.

  • Fed chair: As world evolves, 'cyber risk' becomes greater threat

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the chances of another global financial crisis like the one that hit in 2008 is "very, very low." Instead, he told 60 Minutes during an interview that aired Sunday night, "the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The economy is "ever changing," Powell explained to correspondent Scott Pelley. "The globalization of the economy and technology have enabled manufacturing to take place all around the world. It's very hard for people in wealthy countries to raise prices or to raise wages. It's hard for workers to raise wages when wages can move overseas. It's just a different economy." When Pelley asked Powell about the chances of the world experiencing "a systemic breakdown like in 2008," the chairman said the prospect of having a "breakdown that looked anything like that, where you had banks making terrible loans and investment decisions and needing and having low levels of liquidity and weak capital positions, and thus needing a government bailout, the chances of that are very, very low. Very low." The world evolves, though, and as such "the risks change as well," Powell said. "And I would say that the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The scenarios in this case involve "a large financial institution" losing the ability to "track payments that it's making," Powell said. "Where you would have a part of the financial system come to a halt, or perhaps even a broad part. And so, we spend so much time and energy and money guarding against these things. There are cyber attacks every day on all major institutions now. That's a big part of the threat picture in today's world." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • The Met Gala is coming back with a bang - and breaking tradition with a September event

    Curator Andrew Bolton told the New York Times the gala will be a "celebration of the American fashion community."

  • Spain to vaccinate 70-79 year olds with J&J's COVID-19 shot

    Spain will initially prioritise people aged between 70 and 79 for vaccination with coronavirus shots produced by Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit, which are due to start arriving this week, its health minister said on Monday. Spain will take a first delivery of 300,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine on Wednesday morning, Carolina Darias told reporters at Gran Canaria airport after a visit to the Spanish Canary Islands. Johnson & Johnson began delivering its vaccine to EU countries on Monday after some delays due to production issues, European Union officials and the company said.

  • These 10 great truck stops surprise travelers with everything from dog parks to bidets

    Truckers and regular consumers want a lot of the same things: easy access, clean bathrooms and good food. These offer all those features and more.

  • Kings trade Jeff Carter to Pittsburgh Penguins for conditional draft picks

    Jeff Carter, who played a key role in helping the Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, is being sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade.

  • Rahm closes with a 66, ends memorable Masters week

    Jon Rahm had a great week before even getting to the Masters. Rahm shot a 6-under 66 in the final round of the Masters on Sunday to tie for fifth place at 6 under — four shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. Rahm shot even-par rounds of 72 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.