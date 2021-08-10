Lexus driver accused of shooting a car during road rage on Texas 199, sheriff says

A 20-year-old Springtown man has been arrested and accused of shooting at another vehicle on Texas 199 in Parker County during a road rage incident.

A man reported that a silver Lexus was traveling slowly in the passing lane Thursday afternoon when he passed it, but the suspect sped up, pulled next to the victim’s vehicle and fired a weapon, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.

The victim pulled into a nearby parking lot and saw a bullet hole in the front passenger fender of his car, behind the front tire.

The shooting occurred about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of East Texas 199 in Springtown.

After the shooting, the suspect turned off on a crossroad in the area. Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office tracked down the suspect after the victim provided them a description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

Deputies made contact with the suspect at his home and asked him if he had any weapons on him. The suspect, identified as Abel Zamora, 20, of Springtown, denied having any weapons, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Authorities discovered Zamora was carrying a loaded Glock magazine in his right front pants pocket. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana, according to the release.

Zamora was booked into the Parker County Jail on a felony charge of deadly conduct/discharging a firearm at individuals and possession of marijuana. He was released Saturday on a $15,000 bond.