Lexus driver shoots and kills other driver through windshield, then drives off, cops say

A man was shot and killed through his windshield during what appears to have been a road rage incident in Texas, authorities told news outlets.

Officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the fatal shooting in southwest Houston shortly after midnight Friday, April 7. When they arrived, they found the man dead at the scene.

Investigating officers found surveillance footage that showed the driver was fatally shot after a car crash outside a Chevron gas station, according to KHOU.

The video shows a silver Lexus leaving the gas station, stopping at a stop sign then traveling through an intersection, the Houston Chronicle reported. As the car was in the intersection, it was struck by a Toyota hatchback, authorities said.

The Toyota driver had the right of way, according to the Chronicle.

A man got out of the Lexus and shot at the other driver’s face and chest through the windshield, according to KTRK. He then got back into the Lexus and drove away with a woman who was also inside the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Toyota driver crawled out of his car before dying, KTRK reported.

Police said the two drivers did not have any conversation with each other, according to KHOU.

A homicide investigation is ongoing. Authorities have not publicly identified any suspects.

