The Lexus LC Convertible Concept in Photos
A concept in name only, expect to see this topless two-door join the LC coupe in Lexus dealers soon.
Lexus designer Tadao Mori says that "A production version of this concept would be exhilarating in many different ways." Would be? This LC convertible concept isexhilarating. We'd like to apply that same present tense to its status as a production vehicle. So far, it's only a show car, and it is making its debut at the 2019 Detroit auto show.
