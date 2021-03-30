Lexus' LF-Z Electrified concept offers a peek at upcoming EVs

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Lexus hasn't been all that enthusiastic about electric cars — it unveiled its first in late 2019, and even then was selling a repurposed version of an existing car to a limited audience. The Toyota-owned brand is ready to deepen its commitment to EVs, though. It just introduced an LF-Z Electrified concept car that hints at where the badge will go with EV design.

The concept offers a clue as to the "simple and captivating" look Lexus wants for EVs, but the most important features are unsurprisingly inside. A new four-wheel drive technology, Direct4, promises finer control over the electric motors that both adapts to different situations and offers brisk performance — Lexus estimates a 0-62MPH time of three seconds. The company also expects a healthy (though not stunning) 373 miles of range from the 90kWh battery, which is laid out longitudinally to stiffen the chassis and keep the cabin quiet.

Lexus LF-Z Electrified concept car interior
Lexus LF-Z Electrified concept car interior

The interior, meanwhile, is built around a distraction-free environment with a heads-up display, a driver-centric touchscreen system (no passenger-side displays here) and an AI voice assistant that recognizes your preferences while keeping your eyes on the road. A roof touch panel helps you talk to rear passengers when they're not too busy getting massages from their seats. And yes, like Tesla, there's a yoke in place of a conventional steering wheel — not great for performance driving, but it does contribute to the sense of openness Lexus wants to convey.

The automaker is also preparing for a day when reduced car ownership is a practical reality. You use a digital key that lets others access your car, whether it's a friend going on a trip or a courier delivering packages to your trunk.

Don't expect to see the LF-Z Electrified reach production, at least not without major changes. It represents a host of technologies Lexus wants to make real by 2025, when every model the company produces will have an EV or hybrid version. It's not as aggressive as rivals that already have multiple EVs and already know when they'll drop combustion engines, but this is still a comparatively quick transition — Lexus will have caught up to the industry in about four years.

Recommended Stories

  • SolarWinds hack reportedly accessed emails for key DHS officials

    SolarWinds hackers reportedly compromised the email of Homeland Security officials, including acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

  • Less than half the U.S. now belongs to a church, synagogue or mosque — for reasons more complex than COVID-19

    Membership also dropped over the past two decades across genders, race, educational attainment, political affiliation, geographic region and faith.

  • Kia officially debuts its EV6 AWD electric crossover

    Kia officially debuted its new EV6 compact crossover on Tuesday. As suspected, the first dedicated BEV built on the company’s new E-GMP platform will offer a bevy of all-electric powertrain choices as well as the option for AWD.

  • Mercedes-Benz's EQS interior is a blend of luxury and high-tech

    While we wait for Mercedes-Benz to unveil its 2022 EQS luxury EV sedan on April 15th, the automaker has given us the first detailed look at the interior.

  • Bang & Olufsen's wireless Xbox headset offers Dolby Atmos and ANC

    Bang & Olufsen's $499 Beoplay Portal headphones are designed to work seamlessly with Xbox consoles.

  • Virgin Galactic’s VSS Imagine is its shiny, next-gen spaceship

    Virgin Galactic's SpaceShip III will start ground tests later this year. It’s an eye-catching vessel, finished with a mirror-like material that’s meant to reflect its surroundings. The coating also offers thermal protection.

  • Amazon's one-day storage sale includes big savings on SanDisk's 1TB microSD card

    If you're looking to boost storage on your smartphone, Switch or other device, Amazon is offering some steep discounts on SanDisk's highest capacity microSD cards as part of its deal of the day.

  • Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

    Logano held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin on a late-race restart sprint to win the first dirt track Cup race in more than a half century.

  • The Right Way to Fight Back Against Georgia’s Voter-Suppression Law

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyGoldie Taylor has been working in and around Georgia politics for decades. So she knows firsthand the kind of stunt Republicans are trying to pull with this new voter-suppression law.“What [Gov.] Brian Kemp will tell you, what other state GOP office holders will tell you, is that they’ve done this to restore confidence in the ballot. Poppycock. They have done it to keep people who don’t look like them, church like them, live like them, away from the voting booth,” Taylor tells Molly Jong-Fast on the latest edition of The New Abnormal.Taylor knows a lot of her out-of-state friends are outraged, too. But their calls to boycott Georgia over this law? They’re just wrong, she says.“Sometimes being an ally means shutting up,” Taylor continues. “As soon as this began to happen, we heard people, especially people in Hollywood, say, ‘Oh, we’re going to boycott Georgia until they stop this.’ Right. And both me and Dr. Bernice King stood up and immediately said, ‘No, you want to put the very people that you aim to help out of work in the middle of a pandemic. You’re going to make it so that they can’t recover in an effort to pay back a governor who won’t feel it.’”“Sometimes you have to take on a whole state or a whole county or a whole country. I do believe in that,” she added. “In this case, that’s not where the leverage lies. In this case, the leverage lies in the direct contributions, the financial pipeline that greases the pockets of state house Republicans. Dry it up.“How do you dry it up? You target their donors, big corporations: Coca-Cola, UPS, Home Depot, AT&T—all these companies who have huge footprints here in Georgia who are pouring money into our state house. You put pressure on them specifically. But what you don’t do is tell Major League Baseball to take a game out of the city, because who gets hurt? The people who are selling the popcorn, who parked the cars. People who scan your tickets. The people who can least likely afford it.”Listen to Bonus Episodes of The New Abnormal PodcastThen! Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman discusses why even people on the left need to take Jim Jordan seriously. And Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall talks about why “Washington is a town that is really wired for Republican governance.”Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Amazon.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The chair of Michigan's GOP apologized for calling top female Democratic lawmakers 'witches' who should face 'burning at the stake'

    Michigan GOP chair Ron Weiser also joked about GOP congressmen who voted to impeach Trump being assassinated.

  • Piers Morgan says Sharon Osbourne is a victim of 'stinking hypocrisy'

    As Sharon Osbourne's friends express disbelief over her exit from 'The Talk,' Piers Morgan accuses CBS of bowing to 'woke cancel culture.'

  • Mozambique conflict: What's behind the unrest?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.

  • Australian PM reshuffles cabinet amid poll slump

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reshuffled his Cabinet on Monday, following a series of allegations about the mistreatment of female lawmakers and staff.This includes removing the country's top law officer, Christian Porter, as attorney general.Porter has been the subject of a historical rape allegation, which he strongly denies.In March, the police said there was insufficient evidence to investigate the alleged rape, as the accuser was no longer alive.He will now have a record seven female lawmakers in his Cabinet. Morrison has sought to regain voter support, after facing an outpouring of public anger over his response to the allegations:"I think, with a fresh lens, and a fresh lens in particular to achieving the outcomes, the results, that we all want for Australian women right across the country."He also moved another lawmaker, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds, who was criticised for her handling of an allegation of rape by a member of her staff two years ago.Earlier this month, tens of thousands of women protested outside parliament and around Australia, calling for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault. Morrison's government trails opposition Labor on a two-party preferred basis, by 52-48.

  • Effort to stem online extremism accidentally pushed people toward an anarchist

    A technology start-up backed by Google has a plan for redirecting those seeking far-right extremist content. But it pushed some targets to Beau of the Fifth Column.

  • George Floyd death: How long will Derek Chauvin trial last?

    A US police officer is accused of killing a black man last year. Here's why the world is watching.

  • New York is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults next week

    New York is the latest state that's set to make COVID-19 vaccines available to its entire adult population. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday announced that New Yorkers age 30 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting on March 30. All adults in the state will be eligible starting on April 6, Cuomo said. More and more states have recently been either making COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults or announcing the date when they'll do so, with Texas expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults on Monday. California, meanwhile, has said all adults will be eligible beginning on April 15. Almost 30 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Cuomo's administration says. President Biden announced earlier this month he was directing states to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults "no later than" May 1, although he noted at the time this "doesn't mean everyone's going to have that shot immediately." Biden recently announced his goal is for 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be administered during his first 100 days in office. That was double his previous goal of 100 million doses during that time, which was achieved weeks early, and the U.S. is on track to meet the new goal. On Monday, Bloomberg reports, Biden is also set to announce that 90 percent of adults will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by April 19. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden is nominating his 1st slate of federal judges, including a successor to Merrick GarlandJimmy Kimmel roasts Trump's unbelievably sober 'drunken wedding toast' at Mar-a-Lago

  • Mafia fugitive was living a quiet island life. Then police found his YouTube cooking show.

    The alleged gangster's "love for Italian cuisine” — and tattoo ink — made his arrest possible, Italian police said.

  • 'The Office' actress Kat Ahn slams the show's anti-Asian jokes: 'You're told to shut up and be grateful'

    Kat Ahn was a guest star on the popular holiday episode of "The Office" titled "A Benihana Christmas."

  • Miami man arrested after 12-year-old boy raped and shot in face, police say

    A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the abduction, rape and shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Brownsville, police said.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott banned mask mandates. Nevertheless, Austin persisted.

    U.S. COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, increasing by about 12 percent over the past week, and U.S. health officials are warning of a fourth wave of the pandemic. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Monday she fears "impending doom," and President Biden urged states and local governments to keep or reinstate mask mandates. "Please, this is not politics," Biden said. "A failure to take this virus seriously — precisely what got us into this mess in the first place — risks more cases and more deaths." "A lot of states and cities are pulling back on mask mandates," Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, told Politico. "And what we're really trying to say is just hang on a bit longer." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ended nearly all COVID-19 safety restrictions, including local mask mandates, on March 10, when cases were still trending downward nationwide. Austin and Travis County said they would continue requiring public mask use, prompting an immediate lawsuit from state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R). Last Friday, District Judge Lora Livingston sided with Austin, at least temporarily, and rejected Paxton's request for an emergency injunction while she considers the merits of the case. Austin is taking the win. "Every day that we can keep the local health authority mask mandate in place is a victory," Austin Mayor Steve Adler told The Texas Tribune. "The fact that we were able to keep it in place for the last two weeks, during spring break, is a victory, for however long it lasts." "The debate over who has the authority to set local health orders cleaves along familiar political lines," The Washington Post reports, and in Texas, the Republicans control the state government and Democrats control the large cities. Austin may have won this power struggle, but it still paid a cost. At least four groups canceled conferences or conventions in Austin, citing Abbott's decision to end mask mandates, The Texas Tribune reports. "These were rooms that were already on the books, and largely what we saw was fallout, ironically, from the governor opening the economy," said Joe Bolash, general manager of the Hilton Austin, which lost $350,000 in revenue, according to the city-created corporation that runs and manages the hotel. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden is nominating his 1st slate of federal judges, including a successor to Merrick GarlandJimmy Kimmel roasts Trump's unbelievably sober 'drunken wedding toast' at Mar-a-Lago