Lexus loathers stab, shoot luxury car parked on Bronx street: video

A pair of luxury-car loathing loons stabbed and then shot an unoccupied black Lexus parked at a Bronx street corner, a bizarre video released by police Saturday shows.

The black car was sitting outside a car dealership at Evergreen Ave. and Bruckner Blvd. in Soundview just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when two hooded men turned the corner.

One of the men pulls a knife and runs around the car, stabbing the tires, the video shows.

Once the man finishes stabbing the car, the second man pulls a gun and fires five times, striking the car repeatedly.

The two men run off leaving the luxury car damaged and deflated, cops said.

No arrests have been made. It was not immediately disclosed why the two men targeted the car.

Police released the video in the hopes of identifying those responsible for the car-nage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.