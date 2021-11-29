Lexus recovered, CHP has 2 persons of interest in freeway death of Fresno State student

A Lexus that the California Highway Patrol believes was involved in the death of Devan Nichole Elayda, 23, Saturday morning has been recovered and two persons of interest in the case have been identified, the agency said Monday.

Elayda, a Fresno State student, died when she got out of a Scion on Highway 180 west of Cedar Avenue about 2:45 a.m. and was struck by a car. It is believed that she was switching seats with a passenger, and stepped into the fast lane when she was killed. The suspect car was identified as a silver or gray Lexus sedan.

The driver of the Lexus did not stop after the collision. The CHP did not identify the suspects, however, spokesman Mike Salas said they were a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female.

CHP detectives are examining the car, and DNA samples are being taken from the vehicle.