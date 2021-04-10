Lexus Teammate advanced driver assist tech headed to 2022 LS 500h in the U.S.

Zac Palmer
·2 min read


See Full Image Gallery >>

Toyota showed off a new advanced driver assist system for the Mirai and Lexus LS in Japan on Thursday this week. At that time, there were details, but no indication of whether the system would make it to U.S.-bound Toyota and Lexus products. We have answers today.

This Level 2 driver assistance system will be deployed in the U.S. in the 2022 Lexus LS 500h when it launches later this year. Lexus is naming it “Lexus Teammate,” making it obvious from the start that this is no fully autonomous vehicle. The system is your teammate; it’s not taking over, and instead the two of you work together.

With Teammate activated, the vehicle can accelerate, brake and steer to maintain the lane and follow/keep pace with other vehicles. It’s able to change lanes on its own to go around slower vehicles and can also navigate interchanges. Lexus says it’s usable on “limited access highways,” and notes that it’s only “partial hands-free” in operation. The company also notes you must keep your eyes on the road for it to work — there’s a camera that monitors the driver and makes sure of this.

“We are very proud of Lexus Teammate, which is the culmination of five years of close collaboration between our technical centers in Japan and the U.S.,” says Derek Caveney, executive engineer at Toyota’s Integrated Vehicle Systems team. “We conducted simultaneous development and rigorous testing in both markets with the goal of achieving industry-leading advanced driver assistance functionality.”

Lexus isn’t saying what other vehicles we should expect this system to be in next, but both the LS 500h and LS 500 (sometime shortly after the hybrid) will have it this fall.

In addition to the highway assist, Lexus announced a parking assistant. Named Advanced Park, it’s able to assist in hands-free parking for parallel parking or backing into a space. It’ll control steering, acceleration and gear changes when parking itself, and you’ll be able to watch how it’s doing using the 360-degree camera tech. Just press a button, and your Lexus should park itself.

Related video:

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • Pierce Brosnan will play Doctor Fate in 'Black Adam.' Here's what else we know about The Rock's antihero movie.

    The Rock unveiled a first look at his upcoming DC movie and revealed a few more heroes and villains who will appear in "Black Adam."

  • This One-of-a-Kind Pagani Hurayra Roadster BC Is the Most Otherworldly Car You’ll See Today

    The four-wheeler has been fittingly been christened Supernova.

  • I'm a 17-year-old Fortnite gamer who's won over $646,000 in two years since going pro. I average about 10 hours of gaming daily.

    Diego Palma, aka Arkhram, is 17 and says he got into gaming while recovering from a knee injury. He later signed with a pro-gaming league at age 14.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccination nears 100 million doses

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • All 200 walk-up COVID-19 vaccine slots used up at stadium

    One of Maryland's first COVID-19 mass vaccination sites got even more busier Friday at the same time as some bad news evolved about vaccine supply. According to the University of Maryland Medical System, which runs the M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site, almost 6,000 patients were scheduled Friday, and for the first time, the site also accepted walk-ups.

  • Should the U.S. rejoin the Iran nuclear deal?

    Would a revived nuclear agreement provide a path to a safer Middle East or is negotiating with Iran's abusive regime a mistake?

  • Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernández on IL after COVID close contact

    The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Teoscar Hernández on the injured list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday the team is conducting contact tracing and testing in accordance with Major League Baseball's guidelines after Hernández's close contact. Left-hander Ryan Borucki also went on the injured list with vaccine side effects, which included a fever and fatigue.

  • Medical Examiner: Chauvin’s Restraint Was ‘More Than Floyd Could Take’

    via REUTERSThe medical examiner who wrote the controversial report on George Floyd’s cause of death testified on Friday that the cops’ restraint “was just more than Mr. Floyd could take”—but he wouldn’t rule out the role of drugs and heart issues.Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker’s testimony provided a small glimmer of hope for Derek Chauvin’s defense team after a devastating week of evidence in which the Minneapolis Police Chief said the former officer “absolutely” violated protocol, and two renowned medical experts said Floyd died of low oxygen caused by the cops’ actions alone.Baker’s official report listed Floyd’s cause of death as “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” He listed hardening and thickening of the artery walls, heart disease, fentanyl use, and methamphetamine use as “other significant conditions.”The report’s mention of drug use and heart issues, and its omission of any reference to oxygen deprivation, outraged Floyd’s family last year, prompting them to commission their own independent report, which won’t be shown to the jury, that concluded Floyd died of strangulation.Pulmonologist: Chauvin’s Knee on Floyd Was Akin to Having ‘a Lung Removed’It also became the crux of Chauvin’s defense, which is that Floyd’s death was partly the result of factors unrelated to the arrest, like pre-existing heart issues and drugs, and Chauvin was only doing what he had been trained to do as a cop.On Friday, Baker said his cause of death was “fancy medical lingo for the heart and the lungs stopped. No pulse, no breathing.” It occurred “in the setting of” law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression, he said.While Baker said Floyd was “generally healthy” before May 2020, he refused to rule out Floyd’s heart issues—high blood pressure, carotid arteries, a larger-than-normal heart due to hypertension—as playing a role in the death.“He has a heart that already needs more oxygen than a normal heart, by virtue of its size, and it’s limited in its ability to step up to provide more oxygen,” he said. “In my opinion the law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression was just more than Mr. Floyd could take by virtue of those heart conditions.”He said the amount of fentanyl was higher than amounts found in some fatal overdoses, and the methamphetamine would have increased the work Floyd’s heart had to do to keep pumping oxygen.But, ultimately, he said that was not the cause of death. The “topline” was that Floyd’s heart and lungs stopped “in the setting” of the officers’ activities.“It was the stress of that interaction that tipped him over the edge given his underlying heart disease and toxicological status,” he said.A veteran medical examiner, who previously worked in the Hennepin County office with Baker, testified on Friday that she agreed with Baker’s official cause of death—but thought it was solely due to the officers’ activities.Chauvin ‘Absolutely’ Violated Policy When He Knelt on Floyd: Police ChiefDr. Lindsey Thomas said drug levels were “very low” and his slow death over several minutes indicated that it wasn’t a heart attack. “This is not a sudden cardiac death,” she said.She said the mechanism of death was “asphyxia or low oxygen”—echoing testimony from an Illinois pulmonologist on Thursday who said Floyd’s lungs and breathing apparatus were slowly cut off by the combination of four factors: Chauvin’s left knee on Floyd’s neck, Floyd’s prone position during the arrest, Chauvin’s right knee on Floyd’s back, arm, and side, and the combination of handcuffs and the roadway acting like a vice for Floyd.“Put all together… what it means, to me, is that the activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr. Floyd’s death,” Thomas said.After viewing videos of Floyd’s death, she could pinpoint the moment she saw an “anoxic brain reaction,” which looks like a twitch and is what the body does when the brain no longer has enough oxygen.Chauvin kept his knees on Floyd for several minutes after that moment, she said, even after another cop said there’s no pulse. “They maintain the position so, at that point, his heart has also stopped,” she said.Thomas said that “other significant conditions” are usually only included on death certificates for public health and research purposes, and none of them caused Floyd’s death.However, under cross-examination, she conceded that, if the police were taken out of the equation, she may have concluded that heart problems or drug use were the cause of death.Chauvin, 45, is on trial for second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes during the arrest over a counterfeit bill. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—will face a trial in August.Nelson has raised questions about whether the distressed crowd of bystanders and Floyd’s refusal to initially get into a squad car factored into Chauvin’s level of force. However, several current and former Minneapolis police officials, and use-of-force experts, have testified that it was not part of his training and was “totally unnecessary” once Floyd had stopped resisting.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • DJ begins Masters defense with sloppy 74 in tough conditions

    Dustin Johnson found conditions much more challenging Thursday than they were in November for his record-setting romp to the Masters green jacket. Johnson got back to even on the day by pitching in for birdie at the tough 11th hole.

  • Why did 45 million grasshoppers swarm Las Vegas in 2019? Bright lights weren't the only factor.

    In 2019, a massive swarm of grasshoppers tried their luck in Las Vegas. But light pollution was only one cause for this massive influx of insects.

  • How trusting his approach helped Nate Lowe become an RBI machine for Texas Rangers

    The first baseman never strayed from his play in spring training, and the result is a new force in the middle of the lineup.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he hired private investigators to find out why Fox News isn't letting him speak on air

    Mike Lindell said Friday he "spent a lot of money" investigating Fox News for its failure to invite him on air to peddle false election claims.

  • Video shows Virginia cops holding a Black Army officer in uniform at gunpoint and pepper-spraying him during a traffic stop

    Caron Nazario, a Black Army lieutenant in the Medical Corp, is suing Virginia police officers for assaulting him in December.

  • 'Justice League' writer Joss Whedon is facing a slew of allegations from A-list actors. Here's a timeline of the controversy.

    The creator of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and director of "The Avengers" has been accused by actors of inappropriate behavior on set.

  • Social-media users who reposted Khloé Kardashian's unedited bikini photo speak out after being threatened with legal action

    Insider spoke with three social-media users who were asked by Kardashian's team to delete a widely shared picture that was seemingly unedited.

  • Medical examiner: George Floyd's primary cause of death was neck compression, not drugs

    Dr. Andrew Baker, the medical examiner who performed George Floyd's autopsy, testified in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial on Friday, telling jurors that the primary cause of Floyd's death was the restraint of his body and pressure on his neck. Chauvin's defense attorneys have repeatedly argued that Floyd's underlying health issues and drug use were to blame for his death while Chauvin was arresting him in May 2020, reports The New York Times. Baker testified that while Floyd's heart disease and drug use were "contributing conditions," compression of his neck was the primary cause of death. Baker said medical examiners are allowed to classify the manner of death as "undetermined" if circumstances are unclear, but in this case, he classified Floyd's death as "homicide." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyAmerica's bipolar summerManhattan prosecutors are getting active help flipping Trump's CFO from his former daughter-in-law

  • Arizona man dies, woman rescued from steep ledge in Death Valley National Park

    Officials said that Alexander Lofgren, 32, was dead and Emily Henkel, 27, was hospitalized after they were found in Death Valley National Park.

  • Johnson & Johnson had a very bad week - but fears of negative reactions and blood clots are likely overblown

    Three vaccination sites reported clusters of minor adverse reactions among people who got the Johnson & Johnson shot.

  • Luxury ships from the Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise lines sail to the rescue and evacuate islanders in the path of a volcano eruption

    Saint Vincent's National Emergency Management Organisation has since tweeted that La Soufrière volcano has erupted.