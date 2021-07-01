Leyva competent to stand trial in Hulbert murder case, doctor finds

Jun. 30—Garrett Leyva, suspected of killing two Hanford siblings, has been found competent to stand trial. On Wednesday, however, his competency hearing was pushed to next week as a result of an agreement between the prosecution and the defendant's legal counsel.

Visiting Judge James Hollman moved the hearing to Tuesday, July 6 because Leyva's attorney Jamil Nushwat was unable to be at the hearing. Nushwat agreed to the rescheduling via a Zoom call he took in his car.

"What happens is generally, an attorney expresses a doubt as to their client's competence, that's what happened here and generally, it's the defense attorney," said Kings County Executive Assistant District Attorney Phil Esbenshade. "So the court will suspend criminal proceedings — that's where we are now — proceedings are suspended. And so a preliminary hearing will not take place until they're reinstated."

A competency test was conducted by Dr. Brandi Mathews, a court-appointed forensic pathologist from Atascadero. According to Esbenshade, the test found that Leyva was competent enough to stand trial. However, Nushwat could still litigate the finding.

"There's two ways it could go," Esbenshade said. "The attorneys could submit on the report and the judge would go with the finding, or the attorneys can choose to litigate it, and we don't have any control over that. If his counsel wants to litigate it, then we'll have to do possibly a jury trial on incompetence."

Leyva is accused of killing Ryan Hulbert, 20, and her 18-year-old brother Zachary on the morning of March 22. According to the Hanford Police Department, Leyva and Ryan Hulbert were in a relationship and had just broken up. An altercation broke out resulting in Leyva allegedly stabbing the two siblings. Police said that Leyva called 911 and confessed to the killings afterwards.