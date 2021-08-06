Leyva could face death penalty in Hulbert murder case

Aug. 5—Murder suspect Garrett Leyva may face the death penalty if convicted, according to one of the prosecutors.

At the Kings County Superior Court, prosecutor Jason Lianides — standing in for Deputy District Attorney William Wolfe — announced that at this time, their office hasn't ruled out the possible pursuit of the death sentence.

During the preliminary setting, Leyva's attorney, Jamil Nushwat, asked for 60 days to prepare before setting a date for the preliminary hearing. According to Nushwat, the reason for the two-month wait is so he can go over the case and all the details in the discovery, which he says are extensive.

"Given the volume of what has to be reviewed, we're coming back for another setting," Nushwat said. "At this next setting — if the two sides are prepared — we can schedule the preliminary hearing. And that's probably a likelihood where we think we'll be able to set it at the next setting, and depending on if both sides are prepared."

Nushwat also requested that a criminal investigator be assigned to the case, and that they've found things in discovery that could be investigated and used to build the defense.

Leyva is accused of murdering Ryan Hulbert, 20, of Hanford and her 18-year-old brother, Zachary, on the morning of March 22. Leyva and Ryan Hulbert were in a relationship, but had broken up. Leyva is reported to have stabbed the siblings and then dialed 911 confessing to the killings.

According to the family of Ryan and Zachary, the two siblings were asleep when they were killed.

Criminal proceedings were briefly halted while Leyva's competency was evaluated. However, court-appointed forensic pathologist Brandi Mathews evaluated the defendant and found him competent enough to stand trial. Last month, both parties submitted to the findings and proceedings were resumed.

Visiting Judge James Hollman has scheduled the next setting for the morning of Oct. 12.