LFA to give away tree seedlings Friday in Alexandria to celebrate Arbor Day

The Louisiana Forestry Association is celebrating Arbor Day by giving away 1,000 tree seedlings at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the LFA office, 2316 S. MacArthur Dive in Alexandria. The givewaway was rescheduled from Jan. 19 due to icy weather.

Those interested don’t have to get out of their car. Seedlings will be passed out in a drive-thru manner in the driveway. It is strongly recommended to come early to make sure you get seedlings.

Trees given away this year will be the Bald Cypress, Overcup Oak, Water Oak and Willow Oak.

The Bald Cypress is Louisiana’s state tree. It can be a large tree but is slow growing. The Overcup Oak is a medium-sized oak with green leaves in summer that turn yellow-brown in the fall. The Water Oak grows to about 60 feet, makes a great shade tree with broad-reaching branches and its leaves offer beautiful yellow colors in the fall. The Willow Oak has more willow-shaped leaves that is a fast-growing, medium-sized oak tree.

ArborGen SuperTree Nursery provides the seedlings each year for the giveaway. Saplings will also be available, complements of Louisiana Forest Seed.

“Louisiana celebrates Arbor Day each year on the third Friday of January. It’s during the cooler months that’s the best time of year to plant a tree,” said. C.A. “Buck” Vandersteen, executive director of the Louisiana Forestry Association. “We’re always happy to see the community come out and get a tree. Many plant them with a child or grandchild.”

Trees are a big part of Louisiana’s economy, too. Did you know that trees are the state’s No. 1 crop? Products from the forest contribute about $11 billion to the state’s economy. Just like row crops, trees are replanted. In fact, more than 70 million trees are planted in Louisiana each year, more than 16 trees for each person living in Louisiana.

About half of the state of Louisiana consists of forests, that’s almost 15 million acres. And most of that is owned by families in or from Louisiana.

Arbor Day began in Nebraska in 1872 and is celebrated nationwide as an annual tree- planting day to foster the ideals of conservation so that our forests will always be plentiful.

The Louisiana Forestry Association has offered seedings during its annual giveaway for the public since 2004 as a way of celebrating Arbor Day, the third Friday in January in Louisiana, and promoting the benefits of trees.

