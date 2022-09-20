The LG C2 4K Smart TV is the best of the best and Walmart has it for $200 off right now

The LG C2 topped our list of best TVs and you can get it for $200 off at Walmart.

There are plenty of shows and movies to catch up on at home, but some screens leave a lot to be desired. If you want the crème de la crème of TVs to watch your favorite content or play the latest video games, look no further than the LG C2 4K Smart TV. Even better, you can get it at Walmart for one of the lowest prices of the year.

LG 48-Inch C2 4K Smart TV for $1,196.99

You can get the screen in its 48-inch model at the home shopping outlet for $200 off at $1,196.99. Typically listed for $1,396.99, Walmart has the UHD OLED TV with Dolby Vision for 14% off right now.

When we tested the LG C2, almost every aspect of its picture quality wowed us. It's one of the brightest TVs we've ever tried, along with having perfect black levels and flawless contrast control. You'll see incredibly rich, dazzling-looking color the second you plug it in and all four of its HDMI 2.1 ports support 4K gaming at 120 frames per second, with Auto Low Latency and Variable Refresh Rate. That means if you managed to score a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, the C2 will give you the best gaming experience possible.

From its outstanding picture quality to its sleek design, the LG C2 offers top-tier television.

And all of those features come in a sleek package. Our testers found the TV pannel to be slimmer than most smartphones, with it having a more boxy look than prior LG OLED models. The most notable change on the C2 is with its pedestal stand, jutting out much less than older designs while still being angled downward. This gives the TV the look of being lifted off the ground while also having more surface space for soundbars.

Those incredible elements made the LG C2 our pick for the best TV we've ever tested. With the C2, you can turn any room in your house into a home theater. See the screen yourself before the deal powers down.

LG 48-Inch C2 4K Smart TV at Walmart for $1,196.99 (Save $200)

