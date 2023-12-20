LG Chem breaks ground in Clarksville on $3.2 billion project

Gov. Bill Lee is joined by other dignitaries at the LG Chem Groundbreaking on Dec. 19 in Clarksville, Tenn.

Officials gathered at Industrial Park in Clarksville Tuesday for the groundbreaking ceremony of LG Chem plant, a cathode manufacturing facility that will bring an investment of $3.2 billion and almost 900 jobs.

Just a week after a deadly tornado hit Clarksville, state and local officials celebrated the groundbreaking of the global company, which will bring a starting investment of $1.2 billion to the city.

Sitting on 420 acres, the LG Chem plant has been in the making for a while and its completion marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the Industrial Park.

Gov. Bill Lee addresses the crowd of over 100 at the LG Chem groundbreaking ceremony in Clarksville, Tenn. on Dec. 19, 2023.

“I would like to extend my greatest gratitude to the state of Tennessee, Montgomery County and the city of Clarksville for today,” said Hak Cheol Shin, CEO of LG Chem.

More: What to know about LG Chem's $3.2B investment in Middle Tennessee

“LG Chem cannot have found a better site than Clarksville. It offers excellent geographical accessibility to major customers and raw material imports. An abundance of skilled workforce accessibility of renewable energy and most importantly, friendly environment and the fantastic support and cooperation from the state and local government.”

LG will be the largest cathode manufacturing facility in the U.S. and the largest direct foreign investment in Tennessee's history.

Making history in Clarksville

The plant will make cathodes, a key material used in batteries for electric vehicles. By 2028, it is projected to produce 60,000 tons of cathodes a year for electric vehicles.

In November 2022, Tennessee had produced more than 180,000 electric vehicles since 2013, ranking the state No. 1 in the southeastern U.S.

Hyundong Cho, Korean Ambassador to the U.S. attends the groundbreaking ceremony of LG Chem, cathode manufacturing company, on Dec. 19 in Clarksville, Tenn.

“What's most important to us is that there are hundreds of Tennesseans' families lives that will be possibly impacted by the decision that you made to make a major investment in our state,” said Gov. Bill Lee.

Once everything is complete, LG Chem will have invested $3.2 billion into Clarksville, and the plant is expected to bring in 860 new jobs to the city with a starting pay of $24 an hour with 200 jobs making at least $100,000 a year.

“There is Fort Campbell, that offers up a uniquely skilled workforce. Plus, Austin Peay State University, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and an award-winning Clarksville-Montgomery County School System,” city communications manager Jimmy Settle said about the project last year.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts shared comments with the crowd of over 100 at the groundbreaking ceremony of LG Chem, cathode manufacturing company, on Dec. 19 in Clarksville, Tenn.

Austin Peay State University is trying to prepare engineering students for the employment opportunities. Last month, president Michael Licari, traveled overseas with members of the Clarksville Economic Development, visiting LG plants to see what job skills are needed, said Michelle Hueffmeier, the communications and marketing vice president.

According to the Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board, construction on the plant will begin in March 2024 and be completed a year later. By the end of 2025, LG Chem will be fully operational in Clarksville.

More than 100 in attendance for LG Chem Groundbreaking ceremony the groundbreaking ceremony of LG Chem, cathode manufacturing company, on Dec. 19 in Clarksville, Tenn.

Workforce in the making

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden acknowledged the company for giving back to the community already.

“Here in Clarksville, Montgomery County we have our culture of community, and everyone understands that,” said Golden said. “We know LG Chem understands that because just yesterday, they presented United Way with a $100,000 check."

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, Gov. Bill Lee and LG Chem CEO Hak Cheol Shin attend the groundbreaking ceremony of LG Chem, cathode manufacturing company, on Dec. 19 in Clarksville, Tenn.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said he is "grateful" for the collaboration with the company.

“This news is the capstone of a great year we’ve had in our community," Pitts said. "And it’s been a banner year because of the work we do together. It is the people of our community who make our city the best.”

Buck Dellinger, Clarksville Montgomery County Economic Development Council CEO, called the company's expansion a "transformational project" for Clarksville Montgomery County and the state by bringing high wage, high skill jobs, including 248 engineering positions.

Kenya Anderson is a reporter for the Leaf-Chronicle in Clarksville.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: LG Chem breaks ground in Clarksville on $3.2 billion project