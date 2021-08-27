LG Chem shares slide amid electric vehicle battery-fire probe with GM

FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul
·2 min read

SEOUL (Reuters) - LG Chem shares fell to a nine-month low on Friday, as assurances from General Motors of a continued relationship with it failed to calm investor worries stemming from GM's recall of electric vehicles (EVs) powered by the South Korean firm's batteries.

LG Chem Ltd shares slid as much as 3.9% to the lowest since November and were on track for their worst week since early last year with a 14% decline.

General Motors Co's CEO Mary Barra signalled on Thursday the automaker would continue its relationship with LG Energy Solution (LGES), the battery supplier at the heart of its $1.8 billion vehicle recall, Bloomberg News reported.

She also said that the automaker had "multiple pathways" to secure a leading position in the transition to EVs.

GM last week expanded its recall of Bolt EVs https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/gm-recalling-73000-bolt-evs-cost-1-billion-halts-sales-2021-08-20 due to fire risk from what it called battery manufacturing defects, saying the recall would cost $1 billion and it would seek reimbursement from the South Korean firm.

GM, LGES and LG Electronics Inc are still investigating the cause of manufacturing defects.

The on-going investigation and media reports that speculate the cause of battery fire have created uncertainty, leading to a drop in LG Chem shares, analysts said.

In April, GM and LGES said they would build a second U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Their first joint U.S. battery plant is under construction in Lordstown, Ohio.

In July, GM initially recalled 69,000 Bolt EVs for fire risks, resulting in a recall of a total of 142,000 vehicles at an estimated cost of $1.8 billion.

GM has since said it would indefinitely halt Bolt sales.

Shares of LG Electronics, which assembles LGES cells into battery modules and packs, were trading down 0.7% as of 0305 GMT, versus the broader market's 0.3% rise.

LG Chem was down 2%.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brace for Powell Signaling Taper Is Near, Sparking Dollar Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is going to provide strong guidance that tapering will begin in 2021, lifting the dollar and stocks, if Bloomberg News’s MLIV strategists are right.The majority view is that Powell will deliver a clear outlook for winding down quantitative easing, when he delivers his Jackson Hole speech Friday. Some common themes among the MLIV team are that tapering will lift both Treasury yields and the currency. The strength of the economy will keep sendi

  • Why Is Starbucks (SBUX) Down 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Starbucks (SBUX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Why Dollar Tree Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) is trading lower Thursday after the company announced worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results and issued third-quarter guidance below estimates. Dollar Tree reported quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.01 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.34 billion, which came in below the estimate of $6.44 billion. Dollar Tree expects third-quarter earnings to be in a range of 88 cents per share to 98 cents per sha

  • Cruise is buying solar energy from California farmers to power its electric, self-driving fleet

    Cruise, the self-driving car company under General Motors, has launched a new initiative called Farm to Fleet that will allow the company to source solar power from farms in California's Central Valley. The San Francisco Chronicle was the first to report the news that Cruise is directly purchasing renewable energy credits from Sundale Vineyards and Moonlight Companies to help power its fleet of all-electric autonomous vehicles in San Francisco.

  • MEME ETF seeks to tap retail investor sentiment

    Investors looking to bet on the "meme stock" phenomenon that has characterized the retail trading boom may soon have a new way to do so, with the Roundhill MEME exchange-traded fund, which tracks an index made up of stocks trending on social media. The ETF, which requires regulatory approval, will seek to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Roundhill Meme Stock Index, which in turn seeks to track the performance of "meme stocks," according to a filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Meme stocks include the shares and American depository receipts of companies that have a high level of mentions on social media, combined with high short interest, both of which indicate market sentiment, the filing said.

  • Lucid Stock Ended an 8-Day Losing Streak Tuesday. Why It’s Falling Again.

    Lucid stock has had a terrible time lately. Shares are falling again Wednesday despite some product news.

  • Dell Technologies (DELL) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Dell Technologies (DELL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.27% and 2.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Powell’s tough choice: curb inflation or appease the Biden administration

    The economic recovery is not playing out as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell or the Biden administration anticipated. COVID has accelerated trends that altered supply and demand conditions in many industries and labor markets that would have occurred more gradually had businesses and offices not abruptly closed.

  • Car production in July hits lowest level since 1956

    Microchip shortages and staff being told to self-isolate has contributed to shortages in production.

  • The PC boom is wobbly as the most important time of year approaches

    HP Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. had very mixed results in their respective personal-computer businesses, muddying the waters as investors try to determine whether or not the overheated PC market has reached peak pandemic growth.

  • 4 Shipping Stocks Poised to Climb

    As the demand for commodities is picking up, shipping is also seeing a rebound. Around two days back, according to a Maritime Logistics Professional report, the Baltic Dry Index (BDI) rose to its highest peak in the past 11 years. The index was up by 55 points, to 4,147, and according to the report, this index has been up for the past nine straight trading sessions. This Index is reported on a daily basis by Baltic Exchange in London. The BDI is a benchmark for the price of moving major raw mate

  • Stocks Steady, U.S. Futures Up as Powell Awaited: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Friday as Chinese technology shares advanced, while U.S. futures rose ahead of a key Federal Reserve gathering that may offer clues about the timeline for tapering stimulus.MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge eked out a gain. Chinese tech names rallied on bets that the most intense phase of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown has passed. China’s central bank also supported sentiment after signaling targeted steps to cushion the economy.U.S. futures rose as traders a

  • Biden Advisers Weigh Powell as Fed Chair, Brainard as Vice Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Joe Biden’s advisers are considering a recommendation to the president that would pair a second term for Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair with the nomination of Lael Brainard as the central bank’s chief regulator, people familiar with the matter said, a plan that could assuage progressives resistant to Powell.Biden has not yet weighed in on Fed personnel decisions and his decision

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • Lordstown Motors Has a New CEO. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Electric truck start-up Lordstown Motors has a new CEO. The company named Daniel Ninivaggi as its new CEO Thursday morning, effective immediately. Lordstown (ticker: RIDE) shares are up 25% to $6.88 in early trading.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Have $1,500? 2 Potentially Crash-Proof Stocks That Could Make You Richer Over the Next 5 Years

    These are two top companies you can buy and hold for the long haul to keep raking in portfolio returns.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe