LG Display Co Ltd. (LPL): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged

Coronavirus is probably the #1 concern in investors' minds right now. It should be. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW. We predicted that a US recession is imminent and US stocks will go down by at least 20% in the next 3-6 months. We also told you to short the market ETFs and buy long-term bonds. Investors who agreed with us and replicated these trades are up double digits whereas the market is down double digits. Our article also called for a total international travel ban to prevent the spread of the coronavirus especially from Europe. We were one step ahead of the markets and the president (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 835 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms' equity portfolios as of December 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL).

Hedge fund interest in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare LPL to other stocks including Seaboard Corporation (NYSE:SEB), MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG), and ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) to get a better sense of its popularity.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are dozens of indicators market participants can use to evaluate publicly traded companies. Some of the most innovative indicators are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top money managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a superb margin (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_26340" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Ken Griffin of Citadel Investment Group[/caption]

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP More

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. With all of this in mind let's take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL).

What have hedge funds been doing with LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 3 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 5 hedge funds with a bullish position in LPL a year ago. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).