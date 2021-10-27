LG Display Q3 profit rises, buoyed by higher TV panel prices

FILE PHOTO: A man walks out of the headquarters of LG Display in Seoul
Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee
·1 min read

By Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd on Wednesday reported a more than three-fold jump in third quarter operating profit from a year earlier, as pandemic-driven demand for television sets boosted prices for large-screen flat-screen panels.

The Apple Inc supplier posted an operating profit of 529 billion won ($449.36 million) for the July-September period, versus 164 billion won a year earlier, but it missed an average analyst forecast of 600 billion won compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue rose 7.2% on year to 7.2 trillion won.

Prices of LG Display's mainstay 55-inch liquid crystal display (LCD) panels for TV sets increased about 57% in the third quarter year-on-year, according to market data from TrendForce's WitsView.

But the pace of growth has started easing and may weaken further in the current quarter due to rising supplies and softer demand as more people get vaccinated and spend less time in front of screens, analysts said.

"The panel shipments in the fourth quarter are expected to increase by mid-10% compared to the third quarter, with the delayed shipments affected by the industry’s component shortage .... while the prices of LCD TV panels are expected to remain on a downward trend," LG Display said in a statement.

Shares of LG Display ended down 0.3%, versus the benchmark KOSPI's 0.8% fall.

($1 = 1,177.2300 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar & Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Electrolux' profit falls, sees supply chain headwinds into 2022

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's Electrolux warned on Wednesday it may struggle to meet demand next year due to global supply chain challenges after its profit slumped in the third quarter as component shortages hampered production. Households have been spending more on their homes, including on appliances, during the pandemic, and Electrolux expects demand to stay above pre-pandemic levels in the long run amid a bigger focus on home improvement and hygiene. The company's third-quarter operating profit fell to 1.64 billion crowns ($191.3 million) from 3.22 billion a year earlier.

  • German consumer sentiment rises for 2nd month despite inflation - GfK

    The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, rose to 0.9 points for November, from a revised 0.4 points a month earlier. However, the institute warned that the good feelings were unlikely to last if prices continued to climb, a trend that would also delay a fundamental recovery in consumer sentiment . "German citizens seem to be expecting even more price hikes, which is why they consider it prudent to make purchases now to avoid even higher prices," said GfK expert Rolf Buerkl.

  • Asian markets fall after Australia inflation accelerates

    Asian stock markets fell Wednesday after Australian inflation increased, highlighting global pressure for prices to rise, while investors looked ahead to U.S. economic growth data due out this week.

  • Assa Abloy profit misses, sees recovery in Europe, Americas

    Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lockmaker, reported third-quarter operating earnings below market forecasts on Wednesday and said it expected growth in Europe and the Americas to recover to normal levels ahead. The company - whose products range from security doors and automated entrance solutions to electronic and mechanical locks under such as Yale, said it expected recovery in the travel-related segments and in Asia to be slower. Like-for-like sales growth came in at 7%, helped by the reopening of societies in most of Assa's core markets during the quarter.

  • Greenpeace Challenges EU to Ban Short Flights, Beef Up Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- Environmental group Greenpeace called on the European Union to ban short flights on routes where a train journey under six hours is available, in a sign of growing pressure on governments to take bolder steps to avert climate disaster. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That

  • Iberdrola net profit falls on high energy costs, taxes

    MADRID (Reuters) -Global wind power leader Iberdrola reported a 10% fall in net profit on Wednesday but beat market expectations for a turbulent nine months on energy markets which saw its home government in Spain swoop on utilities' earnings. Power and gas prices have soared to record highs around the world as economies fired up after the coronavirus pandemic, but companies like Iberdrola say they have not benefited from this as they lock in prices with customers in advance. Net profit of 2.41 billion euros ($2.8 billion) nevertheless came in just above a consensus forecast of 2.36 billion euros drawn from a poll of 10 analysts provided by the company.

  • Mel C Says the Spice Girls Are "Working on" Getting Victoria Beckham to Join Them For a Tour

    Mel C (Sporty Spice) is holding out for Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) to join the Spice Girls for another reunion tour. Ahead of the release of the group's 25th-anniversary deluxe album, Spice 25, Mel C told People that she and fellow Spice Girls Mel B (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) are "working on Victoria."

  • Virginia House Democrats aim to protect their majority

    Democratic control of Virginia state government over the past two years has allowed lawmakers to dramatically reshape public policy with legislation reforming the criminal justice system, loosening abortion restrictions and expanding voting access. While the marquee race for governor is drawing the most attention in the Nov. 2 election, the balance of power in the 100-seat House of Delegates is also on the line. “What we’re about to see is a referendum on, ‘Is Virginia as far left as the Democrats acted?’” said Garren Shipley, a spokesman for the House Republican caucus.

  • U.S. Ban on China Telecom Signals Broad Concern Over Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- A U.S. ban of China Telecom (Americas) Corp. by regulators shows that broad concerns about Beijing persist in Washington, even as the Biden administration takes steps to improve communications between the world’s biggest economies. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nob

  • Representative Ro Khanna takes on big oil, Silicon Valley

    California Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna talks with Yahoo Finance about the spending deal debate in D.C., social media regulation, and his hearing with major oil industry executives on Thursday.

  • TikTok star pleads not guilty to double murder

    A TikTok star with nearly a million online followers pleaded not guilty on Monday to shooting and killing his newly estranged wife and a man she was with last week at a San Diego high-rise.

  • Judges and fans are shocked after scary-good performance on ‘DWTS’ horror night

    On Monday’s Dancing with the Stars, former NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner, Daniella Karagach, managed to pull off a contemporary dance during the horror-themed episode that had viewers and judges in awe. Not only was it frightening, since it was inspired by the 2019 horror flick Us, it was also frighteningly good. With a remix for the song “I Got 5 On It” as the backdrop, Shumpert and Karagach danced a very partner-intensive dance that saw her climbing up and walking on him as carried her around the dance floor. And when the performance ended, as host Tyra Banks noted, everyone in the building was giving the pair a standing ovation. Viewers watching at home were blown away by the performance, and took to social media with their reactions. Some called it the best routine on the show “ever,” while others encouraged anyone and everyone to watch it. And viewers weren’t the only ones who loved the dance. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba bowed to them with an “I’m not worthy” type of gesture, before all four eventually gave the pair a perfect 40 out of 40 score. “Holy cow! That was genius. That was genius,” Inaba said. “You transported us to another world. My mind was blown. It was sheer perfection. The way you guys matched and danced as one, it was like, yes!”

  • QuantumScape Reported a Surprise Profit. The Stock Is Dropping.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Time Is Running Out for Exxon Mobil. Why It May Be Removed From the ‘Dividend Aristocrats.’

    Time is running out for Exxon Mobil to remain in the but its earnings release Friday could settle that matter. There are 65 Dividend Aristocrats, including Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ), Chevron (CVX) and Target (TGT). In recent years, constrained by weak oil prices, capital spending on future growth projects and other expenses, Exxon Mobil (XOM) has kept its quarterly dividend at 87 cents a share.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Shares dive in blank-check company linked to Trump social venture

    (Reuters) -Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company that plans to publicly list former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, lost almost a third of their value on Tuesday, a second straight daily decline after a steep rally last week. The stock closed down 29.6% at $59.07 with its price swinging wildly between $55.50 and $91.35 during the session. The pullback followed a 845% rally last week after the company was linked publicly to Trump for the first time.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Any Cryptocurrency

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood head-and-shoulders above all other investment vehicles. In a little over 11 years, we've watched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gain more than 7,700,000,000%. There's also meme-based coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has racked up gains of greater than 5,000,000% since it debuted less than 15 months ago.

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    ExxonMobil (XOM) expresses optimism over the significantly higher oil and gas prices contributing to its third-quarter 2021 upstream earnings.