LG&E, KU will close all in-person offices by late 2024. Here’s how to pay your bill

By the end of 2024, Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities Co. have plans to close their in-person offices and rely instead on self-service channels, the company announced in a recent statement.

Citing a “decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-service channels and best practice among similar utilities,” LG&E and KU said the change would apply to all 26 of its offices.

The office closures will occur in phases, “with all to close no later than the end of 2024,” the companies said.

Outside of their mobile app and website — which allows users to pay their bills online, track outages and start, stop or move their service — the companies said customers can pay in-person at Kroger and Walmart, among other retailers.

Customers have to provide their account number to submit a payment at those locations.

LG&E and KU customers can also find retail locations through the website. To find one near you, click on the website’s “in-person tab” and then find “Authorized payment agents.” Then click “Visit a location nearest you.” These locations accept cash, and additional fees may apply, the companies said.

“If you don’t have internet access or a smartphone, you can still mail your payment at no additional cost using the return envelope provided in your monthly bill. Please ensure plenty of time for your payment to arrive,” the companies said in the announcement.

A KU office in Lexington, located at 1 Quality St., will be affected by the change along with the other regional offices.

LG&E and KU did not specify when each office location will close, and a spokesperson for the companies was not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon.

This story may be updated.

