LG&E is moving out of their West Main Street building downtown when their lease ends at the end of 2025, a spokesperson with the company said.

Chris Whelan said the company is investing $10 million in its West Broadway building which will be their new headquarters. She said the “bulk” of the employees from the West Main Street building will be moved to the other building, which will have approximately 900 employees.

“We're committed to downtown,” Whelan said. “Investing in something we own was really a prudent financial decision and made sense for the community and our employees.”

Whelan said they tried to negotiate for a smaller space at the 220 West Main Street building, but ultimately decided to invest in the 820 West Broadway Street location.

Some of the employees currently working at the West Main Street building could be moved to an East Point location they are buying, Whelan said.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: LG&E vacating Main Street building at the end of their lease in 2025