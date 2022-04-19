LG Earth Day Savings on ENERGY STAR Home Appliances Help Consumers Make Energy Choices That Count

Save Money and Time on ENERGY STAR Certified Kitchen Appliances this Earth Day, with Top-Rated Refrigerators, Ranges, Microwaves and Dishwashers.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 19, 2022 – Eight-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA is helping American consumers make energy choices that count this Earth Day with big savings on kitchen appliance essentials. LG’s 2022 Earth Day promotion covers a broad range of highly rated energy-efficient, time-saving products, including ENERGY STAR certified appliances that can save a typical household more than $450 on energy bills.1

Over the past year, American consumers purchased 10 ENERGY STAR certified LG products every minute, having a significant positive impact on the environment. With more consumers looking to upgrade their kitchen appliances, LG’s 2022 Earth Day promotion is making it easy to save while enjoying the benefits of innovative products that offer superior performance, style and energy efficiency.

In addition to its extensive portfolio of ENERGY STAR certified kitchen appliances, LG is working toward carbon neutrality by cutting emissions from operations through various measures such as high efficient buildings, renewable energy, fleet electrification and carbon offset projects. LG Electronics is pursuing a company-wide goal for 100 percent renewable energy in its worldwide operations by 2050; in the US, LG already achieved this goal through a combination of using green power and buying Renewable Energy Credits for 2021.

