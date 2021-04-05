LG Electronics says it will end production and sales of its loss-making smartphone division

FILE PHOTO: A man talking on his phone walks past the logo of LG Electronics during Korea Electronics Show 2016 in Seoul
Joyce Lee
·1 min read

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Monday it will end production and sales of its loss-making smartphone division.

LG had announced in January it was considering all options for the business after logging nearly six years of losses totalling some $4.5 billion.

Talks to sell part of the business to Vietnam's Vingroup fell through due to differences about terms, sources with knowledge of the matter have said.

Early to market with a number of cell phone innovations including ultra-wide angle cameras, LG rose to become the world's third-largest smartphone manufacturer in the first half of 2013 behind Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc.

But later, its flagship models suffered from both software and hardware mishaps which combined with slower software updates saw the brand steadily slip in favour. Analysts have also criticised the company for lack of expertise in marketing compared to Chinese rivals.

While LG currently ranks as the No. 3 brand in North America and No. 5 in Latin America by market share, globally its share is only about 2%. It shipped 23 million phones last year which compares with 256 million for Samsung, according to research provider Counterpoint.

The division is the smallest of LG's five divisions, accounting for just 7.4% of revenue in the fourth quarter.

LG is expected to hold onto its mobile technology for use in its home appliances business and its burgeoning vehicle components business. Late last year it launched a joint venture with automotive supplier Magna International Inc that will make key components for electric cars.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines' defence chief says China intends to occupy more South China Sea areas

    The Philippines' defence chief said on Sunday China was looking to occupy more areas in the South China Sea, citing the continued presence of Chinese vessels that Manila believes are manned by militias in disputed parts of the strategic waterway. "The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy (areas) in the West Philippine Sea," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, using the local name for the South China Sea. It was the second hostile statement by Lorenzana in two days as he repeated calls by the Philippines for the Chinese boats to leave Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, located within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

  • Japan's PM aims to calm China-Taiwan tension on US visit

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday said Taiwan's peace and stability is key to the region and that Japan will cooperate with the United States to calm rising tensions between China and Taiwan. Suga is set to meet with President Joe Biden in Washington next week, the U.S. leader’s first in-person summit since taking office in January. Tokyo considers its U.S. alliance to be the cornerstone of its diplomatic and security policies, and is eager to develop close relations with the new U.S. administration.

  • Flash floods in Indonesia and Timor Leste kill more than 50

    Torrential rain sparked widespread destruction in eastern Indonesia and neighbouring Timor Leste.

  • Vote for the Texas Rangers’ star of the game from their first victory of the season

    The Rangers’ 7-3 victory was fueled by a three-run homer by Nate Lowe and 5 2/3 strong innings by Jordan Lyles.

  • Florida governor clashes with "60 Minutes" over COVID vaccine rollout

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced a COVID-19 vaccine distribution partnership with Publix grocery stores weeks after the company gave $100,000 to his PAC, CBS' "60 Minutes" reported Sunday, citing campaign finance records. DeSantis and Publix deny any wrongdoing. Why it matters: DeSantis has been criticized for directing vaccines toward wealthy communities, with some who benefitted from the vaccine pop-ups also donating to the governor's political action committee, per Axios' Tampa Bay reporter Ben Montgomery. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Campaign finance reports obtained by 60 Minutes show that weeks before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a partnership with Publix grocery stores to distribute the vaccine in its pharmacies, Publix donated $100,000 to his PAC. https://t.co/bS3ZBeET1W pic.twitter.com/BSUlpVbXSP— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 4, 2021 State Democratic leaders have asked the Department of Justice to investigate the allegations.Driving the news: The "60 Minutes" program highlighted reports of "vaccine favoritism," with Florida's poorer communities being left behind in the rollout — highlighting Palm Beach County, where there's no Publix in the community.State Democratic Rep. Omari Hardy told the show "you have lots of folks who don't have cars" in the community and that it's a round trip of over two hours with 34 stops to the nearest Politix 25 miles away."Before, I could call the public health director. She would answer my calls. But now if I want to get my constituents information about how to get this vaccine I have to call a lobbyist from Publix? That makes no sense," Hardy added. "They're not accountable to the public." "60 Minutes" aired footage of CBS' Sharyn Alfonsi confronting DeSantis at a press conference south of Orlando last month over the donation report, which DeSantis called "wrong."Zoom in: Alfonsi narrated that Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said DeSantis "never met with her about the Publix deal."It cut back to her exchange with DeSantis, with Alfonsi saying: "The criticism here is that is pay for play, governor."DeSantis called the claim "a fake narrative," adding that he met with local officials to discuss options. "We can do more drive-thru sites, we can give more to hospitals. We can do the Publix. And they said, 'We think that would be the easiest thing for our residents."DeSantisFor the record: The donation is the latest in controversial political spending by associates and beneficiaries of Publix. Heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli donated about $300,000 to fund the rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot, Axios Tampa Bay's Montgomery and Selene San Felice report.The popular grocery chain employs 225,000 people and did $38.1 billion in retail sales in 2019, per Montgomery and San Felice, the reporters note.What they're saying: Publix said in a statement to CBS, "The irresponsible suggestion that there was a connection between campaign contributions" made to DeSantis and "our willingness to join other pharmacies" supporting Florida's vaccine rollout is "absolutely false and offensive.""We are proud of our pharmacy associates for administering more than 1.5 million doses of vaccine to date and for joining other retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia to do our part to help our communities emerge from the pandemic," the statement added.Representatives for DeSantis, Publix and CBS did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Florida declares state of emergency as reservoir holding millions of gallons of radioactive wastewater 'could collapse' at any time

    Residents ordered to evacuate over fears for the pond in the Tampa Bay area, which stores 500 million gallons of water containing radium and uranium.

  • Woman shot to death at southwest Houston intersection

    Police say the woman was shot multiple times at an intersection on Sunday afternoon and that a suspect has not yet been arrested.

  • Shohei Ohtani to bat, pitch in same historic game for Angels

    Shohei Ohtani is both pitching and hitting for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday night for the first time since the two-way star moved to the majors. Ohtani even took the No. 2 slot in the Angels' lineup while he also made his first mound start of the season against the Chicago White Sox. Ohtani is just the third pitcher over the last 45 seasons to hit for himself in a game with the designated hitter available.

  • China reports biggest daily COVID-19 case jump in over two months

    Ruili's local government put residents in its urban area under home quarantine, launched a massive testing drive and began restricting people from leaving and entering the city from last week after reporting COVID-19 patients. Genetic analysis of the cases discovered in Ruili suggest the new local infections stem from viruses imported from Myanmar, state media reported. Of the new patients reported in the city, 11 of them were identified as Myanmar citizens.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • Ilhan Omar at odds with Stacey Abrams over Georgia All-Star Game boycott

    Omar backs MLB’s move to relocate game while Abrams says she fears families will be ‘hurt by lost events and jobs’ Interview: Park Cannon on the Georgia voting law Congresswoman Ilhan Omar holds a ‘Stop Asian Hate’ press conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 31 March. Photograph: Nikolas Liepins/REX/Shutterstock The Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar has backed Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All-Star Game from Georgia over a restrictive new voting law. But in doing so she placed herself at odds with another leading progressive, the voting rights campaigner Stacey Abrams. Abrams, who suffered a narrow defeat in the Georgia gubernatorial race in 2018, commended the MLB’s decision on Friday but said she was disappointed the game was being relocated. “I respect boycotts,” she said, “although I don’t want to see Georgia families hurt by lost events and jobs. Georgians targeted by voter suppression will be hurt as opportunities go to other states. We should not abandon the victims of [Republican] malice and lies – we must stand together.” On Saturday the PGA Tour and the PGA of America made similar arguments when they said they would not move events scheduled for Georgia this summer. The Masters, perhaps the biggest event in golf, begins in Augusta, Georgia this week. Many observers question the accepted wisdom that big sporting events bring economic benefits but on Sunday, on CNN’s State of the Union, Omar was asked if she agreed with Abrams. “We know that boycotts have allowed for justice to be delivered in many spaces,” Omar said. “The civil rights movement was rooted in boycotts. We know that apartheid ended in South Africa because of boycotts. “And so our hope is that this boycott will result in changes in the law because we understand that when you restrict people’s ability to vote, you create a democracy that isn’t fully functioning for all of us, and if we are to continue to be beacon of hope for all democracies around the world we must stand our ground.” Conservatives have protested the MLB decision to take the All-Star Game away from Georgia. On Friday, Trump told supporters they should “boycott baseball” in return. Among other measures, the Georgia law applies restrictions to early and mail-in voting, measures likely to affect minority participation. Republicans have countered Democratic protests by saying the law merely seeks to avoid electoral fraud, which Donald Trump claimed was rampant in his defeat by Joe Biden in Georgia and elsewhere – a lie repeatedly laughed out of court. Omar was asked if other states which do not even allow early or mail-in voting should examine their own laws. “They certainly should,” she said. “I mean, Minnesota is not No1 in voter turnout and participation because we are special, even though we are. It’s because we have made voting accessible for people. And it is really important that every single state, we examine their voting laws and make sure that voting is accessible to everyone.” Omar also referred to pending federal legislation which seeks to counter moves by Republican-led states. The For the People Act, technically known as HR1, has passed the House but seems unlikely to pass the 50-50 Senate unless Democrats reform or abolish the filibuster, under which bills must attract 60 votes to pass. “It’s also going to be really important for us to continue to push HR1,” Omar said, “which makes [voting] accessible nationwide and strengthens our democracy.”

  • Dog that ‘became aggressive’ at dog park is shot by another pet owner, Oklahoma cops say

    The incident is under investigation.

  • Hurkacz wins his biggest title by beating Sinner in Miami

    With the Big Three absent at the Miami Open, and tennis' next generation scrambling to fill the void, it was Hubert Hurkacz of Poland who made a breakthrough. The 24-year-old Hurkacz won the biggest title of his career by beating 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Sunday. The matchup in the final was a surprise even though Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer skipped the tournament, as did reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

  • Evacuations expand as Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent’

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater reservoir ...

  • Atlanta Mayor says the MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia 'is likely the first of many dominoes to fall' in pushback against new voting law

    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that the decision to move the All-Star Game and MLB Draft was "the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport."

  • Cher apologizes after being criticized for tweet about George Floyd

    The 74-year-old singer said she is "truly sorry" if her comments upset anybody.

  • AstraZeneca kicked out of US factory over mix-up 'that ruined 15m vaccine doses'

    AstraZeneca has been kicked out of a production plant in Baltimore after a mix-up is thought to have contaminated 15 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson. The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has yet to obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, but production of the vaccine has started in anticipation of a green light. It was being produced by a sub-contractor at a plant operated by Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore. The plant was also manufacturing Johnson & Johnson's vaccines and workers at the factory mistakenly mixed the ingredients. As a result 15 million doses of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, which has been given FDA approval, had to be destroyed. Johnson & Johnson will now assume full responsibility for the production of its vaccine at the plant. The pharmaceutical giant, which has promised to deliver 100 million doses of its single-shot vaccine to the US by the end of May, said it will deploy additional staff at the Baltimore plant. AstraZeneca's vaccine will be produced elsewhere in the United States, the US Department of Health and Human Services said. The location has not been disclosed. "AstraZeneca and the US Government continue to work closely together to support agreed-upon plans for the development, production and full delivery of the vaccine," the company said. The American decision is a fresh blow for the Anglo-Swedish company after Germany suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the under-60s last week because of concerns over reported blood clots.

  • The sleazy Matt Gaetz saga grows ever more disturbing

    The fact that this guy is a sitting member of Congress shows just how low we set the bar for our (male) politicians Matt Gaetz: a man who has spent his career reveling in scandal rather than actually doing his job. Photograph: Michael Brochstein/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock A guide to navigating ‘Gaetzgate’ The Matt Gaetz story increasingly reads like a script written by a pervert high on a cocktail of ADHD meds and MDMA. Even if you’ve been following the scandal-prone Republican congressman’s latest controversy closely it’s hard to keep track of what on earth is happening. So here’s a guide to navigating the saga far. First and foremost, it has been established that Gaetz is under federal investigation for sexual misconduct. On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that the justice department (DoJ) is investigating whether Gaetz, 38, “had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him”. If these allegations are accurate, then Gaetz could have violated federal sex trafficking laws. According to the Times, the allegations are part of a broader investigation into a political ally of Gaetz’s named Joel Greenberg, a Florida tax collector who was indicted last year on charges including the sex trafficking of a child. Greenberg also reportedly misused public funds to buy servers for a cryptocurrency company as well as weapons, ammunition and a drone. As you do. After the Times broke the story, Gaetz confirmed to Axios that he was under federal investigation for sexual misconduct and is worried about being criminally charged. Rather predictably, however, he insists that he’s actually the victim in all of this and has said “no part of the allegations” against him are true. Gaetz, who is currently engaged to a woman 12 years younger than him, claimed that he used to be a “generous” partner in his single days and paid for flights and hotel rooms. “I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not,” he said. Why would someone want to do that? Well, in a statement released on Tuesday Gaetz said he and his family have “been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DoJ official seeking $25m while threatening to smear my name”. He claims the investigation is a cover for extortion and suggested that it was linked to the “Biden White House”. Which is a weird claim considering the New York Times reports that the investigation into Gaetz, a Donald Trump loyalist, was opened in the final months of the Trump administration under then attorney general William Barr. Here’s where things get really weird. According to the Washington Post, a couple of grifters who learned of the investigation against Gaetz decided to use the opportunity to extort the congressman’s father. They reportedly wrote to Don Gaetz and said that there were pictures of his son with “child prostitutes”; they would help Gaetz, however, if he gave them a large sum of money. The idea, dubbed “Project Homecoming”, was that they’d use that money to locate and rescue Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who was kidnapped in Iran back in 2007. Levinson, who is presumed dead, would be heroically rescued by Gaetz; Joe Biden would be so thrilled with the rescue that he’d pardon Gaetz. The bottom line? It seems plausible that Gaetz really is caught up in a bizarre extortion plot. However, there are two possible scenarios here. Scenario one: Gaetz did nothing wrong and is telling the truth about being the victim of a wide-ranging conspiracy orchestrated by his political rivals that kicked off when Gaetz’s buddy Trump was in power. Scenario two: there is no big conspiracy against the congressman; a couple of opportunists simply pounced on the investigation against him as a way to make money. I don’t know about you but the second scenario seems rather more plausible to me. Ultimately, it’s important not to let all the drama distract from the real issue here, which is that a sitting congressman seems to be under investigation for sex trafficking and has links to a guy who has already been indicted for sex trafficking. It doesn’t really look good for Gaetz. It looks so bad, in fact, that Gaetz’s communications officer abruptly left his job on Friday. While the allegations against Gaetz are still being investigated, it’s worth noting that Gaetz has faced accusations of disturbing sexual conduct before. In January 2020 Chris Latvala, a Republican congressman, tweeted that Gaetz “created a game where members of the FL House got ‘points’ for sleeping with aides, interns, lobbyists, and married legislators”. Gaetz also reportedly bragged of his sexual exploits and showed other lawmakers nude photos of women he’d slept with. According to CNN, he showed his colleagues these photos while he was at work. Gaetz, by the way, was also the only lawmaker to vote against a bipartisan anti human-trafficking bill. A number of his colleagues have also spoken out about “love of alcohol and illegal drugs, as well as his proclivity for younger women”. I don’t know exactly what Gaetz has or hasn’t done, but I do know he’s spent his career reveling in scandal rather than actually doing his job. He even joked with Elon Musk last week about how a scandal involving him would be called GaetzGate. The fact that this guy is a sitting member of Congress boggles the mind. It shows just how low we set the bar for our (male) politicians. Boy, do I ever regret giving Gaetz the benefit of the doubt I should state for the record that I wrote an article last year saying I thought it was unfair that people were insinuating Gaetz had an inappropriate relationship with his “son”, Nestor. And there is no evidence, to be clear, that the relationship is inappropriate. However I have certainly learned my lesson: never ever even vaguely defend Matt Gaetz. The rise of granfluencers Two octogenarians went viral after modelling their grandson’s gender-neutral fashion line at Paris fashion week. They’re part of a growing trend of “granfluencers”. Ivanka’s women’s empowerment scheme not very empowering after all The Government Accountability Office has issued a very unflattering report about Ivanka Trump’s women’s empowerment initiative. I am sure you are just as shocked about this as I am. How Lady Mary Wortley Montagu’s bold experiment led to smallpox vaccine Edward Jennner gets the credit for inventing the smallpox vaccine in 1796. Turns out he was building on a woman’s work: Lady Mary Wortley Montagu had successfully inoculated her three-year-old daughter several decades before Jenner’s experiments. Of course, she got zero credit for her ideas at the time and was denounced as an “ignorant woman”. Andrew Cuomo is fighting to erect a skyscraper called Penn15 in Manhattan I wish this were a joke but it’s not. The New York governor is facing a number of scandals but refuses to resign and is reportedly obsessed with this real estate project. Perhaps because the people behind it have given a lot of money to his campaigns. The week in pawtriarchy The only person who might be worse at their job than Cuomo is the genius who reportedly tried to pass off a golden retriever as a lion at a Chinese zoo. The zookeeper may have been inspired by an incident a few weeks earlier at another zoo in China where a supposed wolf’s cage housed a rottweiler. Which might be funny were it not for the fact that many Chinese zoos are notoriously cruel.