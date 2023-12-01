LG Energy Solution officially acquires historic Old Wing Mission

The Old Wing Mission, located at 5298 147th Ave. in Holland. Property records indicate the property was recently published by LG Energy Solution.

ALLEGAN COUNTY — Allegan County property records and officials for the Allegan County Clerk’s office have confirmed that LG Energy Solution has purchased the historic Old Wing Mission.

The house, 5298 147th Ave. in Holland, is the oldest surviving house in the city, with property records showing it was built in 1844.

According to the Historical Marker Database, the home was built in 1844-45 by Isaac Fairbanks, a government agricultural agent to the Indians. The first Dutch settlers in 1846-47 lodged in the home and also in the Fairbanks cabin located to the southeast.

Rumors about a possible sale have swirled recently, as the home is located just north of LG Energy Solution's Allegan County location. As the company has continued to grow, the land to the north of the current location served as a possibility for their next expansion.

More: LG announces 170 layoffs in Holland, cites expansion transition

The Sentinel has reached out to LG on multiple occasions in the past regarding the property, but was told by the company's communications team that they did not have any details to share regarding the Old Wing Mission.

On Friday, Val Gent, LG's communications manager, offered a statement regarding the sale.

“As we continue our expansion and growth plans in Holland, we have purchased the Old Wing Mission. We recognize the significance of the neighboring home and are presently working on the details related to its preservation. We look forward to continuing to serve as a contributing member of the community.”

According to the county’s property records, LG purchased the property on Oct. 27 for $1.9 million. The previous owners had purchased the home in 2012 for $240,000.

LG’s current plant, located off 146th Avenue near I-196, first opened in 2010. In early 2022, the company announced a $1.7 billion expansion that was meant to create 1,000 skilled, well-paying jobs by 2025 and would spread over 1 million square feet.

A deadline to meet that target from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in exchange for two $10 million grants was already pushed back by one year in June. The company blamed a limited labor force.

Two months ago, the company announced a $3 billion partnership with Toyota that would be a “third phase.” Officials say the additional expansion, if approved, will mean another building for LG, but not more open positions, thanks to "smart factory technology."

More: $3B LG partnership with Toyota will mean another Holland building, but not more jobs

The company also has another project, a 53,000-square-foot manufacturing space, up for consideration by Holland City Council.

Less than a month ago, however, the company made headlines again after an email acquired by The Sentinel showed the company would lay offer approximately 170 production team members.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

The company attributed the layoffs to the retooling of production lines from their current production facility to their second factory in Holland and also cited "automakers realigning the speed of the EV transition."

The Sentinel stopped at the Old Wing Mission last month to try to confirm rumors that the Old Wing Mission was being sold. The previous owners said they had no comment on the matter.

While The Sentinel has confirmed the sale of the property, LG has not commented on their plans for the historic home.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: LG Energy Solution officially acquires historic Old Wing Mission