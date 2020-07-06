LG Launches Limited-Time Promotion Featuring Free LG XBOOM Go Speaker With LG TV Purchase

Purchasers of 2020 LG OLED or LG NanoCell 4K UHD TVs Receive Free LG XBOOM Go PL5 Bluetooth Speaker

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced a limited-time promotion offering consumers a free LG XBOOM Go speaker (model PL5, suggested price $129) with the purchase of eligible 2020 LG OLED and LG NanoCell TVs. More than 45 TVs are included in the promotion available now through Aug. 2, directly from LG.com and through select LG-authorized dealers nationwide.

Just launched, the LG XBOOM Go PL Series teams up with Meridian – considered the world's leading high-resolution audio brand – to deliver enhanced bass, clearer vocals and an exceptional listening experience. Featuring a sleek, cylindrical design, long battery life (up to 24 hours), a water-resistant body, and LED lighting that syncs to your music, the LG XBOOM Go PL is the perfect solution for premium audio on-the-go enjoyment.*

The XBOOM Go PL5 is Bluetooth Surround Ready and wirelessly connects to 2020 LG OLED, LG NanoCell and LG UHD TVs to add rear stereo or surround sound to your favorite sports, movies and TV shows. The XBOOM Go lineup also supports hands-free functionality, voice commands and multi-phone pairing. Users can also control the speaker from a mobile device. When you download the LG XBOOM Bluetooth app (available on Android and iOS), you can manage the audio connection, lighting effects, playlists, equalizer and more with just a few clicks.

For more information on LG's "TV for You, XBOOM on US" promotion, including eligible TVs, visit www.lgtvpromotion.com.

Up to 24 hours of playback time. Testing conducted by LG using XBOOM Go PL Series (PL7) with 100% battery level, EQ off, LED off, Bluetooth on, and volume level at 15. PL5 model provides up to 18 hours of playback time. Actual battery time may vary.

Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IPX5 rating. Resistant to low-pressure water jet spray from 2.5-3m away for 3 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

