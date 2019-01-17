LG may be jumping on the 'foldable' phone train. But there's a twist.

Twitter More

Facebook More

LG is joining the "foldable" phone craze, but the company's approaching the concept in a novel way.

According to a report from CNET, LG will launch a smartphone that will allow users to attach a second screen, potentially doubling the total screen size.

SEE ALSO: LG is experimenting with rollable smartphones

The details are vague, but it seems that the attachment carrying the second screen might in fact be a case. It's likely that the phone — alongside other devices — will be launched at the Mobile World Congress trade show, which kicks off on Feb 25 in Barcelona.

The concept of a second screen on a case is not entirely new; Alcatel did something similar in 2014, and we've seen phone cases with an additional E Ink screen, but the idea never really caught on. Read more...

More about Lg, Tech, Big Tech Companies, and Smartphones