LG reveals 2024 OLED TVs with AI processors ahead of CES

TLG just announced a new lineup of OLED TVs just days before CES 2024 kicks off in Las Vegas next week. The LG Signature OLED M4 and OLED G4 TVs are, surprise, packed with an updated AI processor that offers four times the performance of last year’s models. The Alpha 11 AI processor works to enhance picture and audio quality, offering a 70 percent improvement of visual performance when gaming compared to its predecessor.

The AI chip upscales objects and backgrounds to reduce blur and allegedly analyzes and adjusts colors to “best convey the mood and emotional elements intended by filmmakers.” LG also promises a more “three-dimensional” image, thanks to its proprietary Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro technology that fine-tunes brightness and contrast on the fly. The AI chip also allows for virtual surround sound and even separates vocals from soundtracks to enhance the dialogue.

The resolution remains 4K but the refresh rates have gotten a glow up. Last year’s models capped out at 120Hz, but the M4 and G4 now offer a refresh rate of 144Hz. Obviously, high refresh rates are great for watching action-packed content and for gaming. To that end, each TV offers access to LG’s webOS platform for viewing streaming content and playing games via the cloud.

Some people in a nice white living room watching live music on TV. (LG)

The M4 ships with LG’s proprietary Zero Connect Box that streams audio and video wirelessly, eliminating the need for connected cables. The tech provides real-time video and audio transmission up to 4K with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is for people absolutely committed to a clean living room aesthetic.

Each of LG’s new OLED TVs offers support for both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, which is great for gamers. The panels also come with LG’s Game Optimizer selection screen, allowing users to instantly switch between display presets designed for different gaming genres.

Pricing and availability are both still up in the air. Maybe we’ll get more information at CES 2024 next week. In addition to this reveal, LG also announced an absolutely massive 97-inch M3 OLED display and a 98-inch QNED model.

We're reporting live from CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 6-12. Keep up with all the latest news from the show here.

This article contains affilate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.