LGBTQ communities face increased hate crimes as 'rhetoric drives violence,' says GLAAD CEO
LGBTQ+ communities feared possible violence after an increase in hateful rhetoric during midterm elections, according to GLAAD CEO Sarah Jane Ellis.
LGBTQ+ communities feared possible violence after an increase in hateful rhetoric during midterm elections, according to GLAAD CEO Sarah Jane Ellis.
Don Marshall is accused of killing Robert Wallace Jr. in September.
Hate crimes against members of the LGBTQ community went up by 25% in 2020, the most recent year the FBI’s hate crimes data was available. LGBTQ advocates say heated political rhetoric and legislation targeting the community have led to the increase in violence.
"Swimming down to Talokan was not as easy as it looked!" the actress wrote in the caption of a training video she shared on TikTok over the weekend
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight’s The Walking Dead series finale & The Walking Dead: Dead City spinoff coming next year. “I’ve been thinking about what you said,” Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) tells Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in tonight’s The Walking Dead series finale, “and if I can ever forgive you.” I can’t […]
We may have to wait a whole year till Dune: Part Two hits theaters, but these beautiful posters from Mondo will make the wait much easier.
The long-running adult animation series will air its 40th episode on Fox Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET
Long live 'kini season.
Jay Leno suffered "serious burns" in a gasoline fire on Nov. 12, but looked happy and healthy in a photo shared Monday after he was discharged from the Grossman Burn Center
The Republican cried foul while losing for governor in Arizona — and some say she just declared her future intentions in politics.
A Florida man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for beating a man to death with a baseball bat at a construction site, in a case that was once thought to have gone cold. Randy Petersilge, 55, was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Simon Clarke earlier this month and sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole nearly 21 years after Clarke was brutally beaten to death in 2001, according to a statement from the New Port Richey Police Department. Police cited the “pers
GettyAfter a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next.Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged Moscow to determine the risk of Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization launching an attack on Crimea, which Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Russ
The former vice president couldn't bring himself to say he still believes what he said in praise of Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Every smol girly needs a tol BFF!View Entire Post ›
ESPN analyst and former NFL tight end Ben Watson decided to walk off the set on Saturday when his colleague made an out-of-line joke during the SEC Network’s halftime show.
A poll released on Tuesday by AARP, an interest group for those aged 50 and older, found a significant age gap in voters’ preferences in the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former NFL player Herschel Walker (R). Warnock leads Walker by 24 percentage points among voters aged 18-49, while…
Police don't believe the man whom victim Kaylee Goncalves called before she and three friends were murdered is connected to the crime.
Reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced in Atlanta federal court on fraud convictions on Monday.
Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown
These players could help out for a week or two, or they could be difference-makers down the stretch.
This mock trade would be the grand slam that would make the Lakers an elite team and give LeBron James a shot at his fifth NBA championship.