LGBTQ community may be 'particularly vulnerable' to coronavirus pandemic. Here's why.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – As the worldwide spread of COVID-19 has spiraled into a pandemic, national health organizations are warning that some members of the LGBTQ community may be “particularly vulnerable” to the effects of the virus.

While LGBTQ individuals have not been found to be more susceptible to contracting COVID-19, some health habits within the community, including significantly higher rates of smoking than the general population, have raised concern among health professionals.

Over 100 different national organizations, including Whitman-Walker Health and SAGE, have signed a letter created by the LGBT Cancer Network to bring attention to several factors that could mean the LGBTQ community is at a greater risk of complications from COVID-19, including:

LGBTQ people smoke at rates 50% higher than the general population, which could be detrimental if a respiratory illness like COVID-19 is contracted.

Higher rates of HIV and cancer in the LGBTQ community means that a greater number of people may have compromised immune systems, which leaves them more vulnerable to COVID-19 infections.

Health care discrimination in America, including denial of care, unwelcoming attitudes and lack of understanding from staff and providers means LGBTQ people may be more reluctant to seek medical care.

In addition, the LGBT Cancer Network warns, there are more than 3 million LGBTQ+ elderly people living in the U.S. who are already less likely than their heterosexual and cisgender peers to reach out to health and aging providers, like senior centers, meal programs and other programs designed to ensure their health and wellness because they fear discrimination and harassment.

'A time to pay attention to vulnerable communities'

LGBTQ communities are all-too familiar with the phenomena of stigma and epidemics, said Chris Hartman, director of Kentucky's Fairness Campaign. Groups like the Fairness Campaign, SAGE of the Bluegrass and Louisville Pride Foundation have been meeting via conference calls this week to talk about how to provide resources for the Commonwealth's LGBTQ community.

"Our queer community was wholly ignored for years at the beginning of the AIDS crisis, and we saw where that led," Hartman told The Louisville Courier Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network. "HIV/AIDS devastated the LGBTQ community ... unhindered because of the government's intentional inaction as disrespect for LGBTQ people in our community.

"This is a time to pay attention to vulnerable communities, not just folks who are in the age range at risk of contracting COVID-19," Hartman said. "We need to be talking about people with suppressed immune systems and those who need to be supported most in a time like this."

Physician Scott Nass was watching closely over the past few months, acutely aware of how COVID-19 may affect his LGBTQ patients.

The Kentucky native who works in Palm Springs, California, knows that HIV and cancer are more common in LGBTQ communities – not only because of lifestyle choices, such as higher smoking rates, but because of prolonged or delayed access to care.

Folks who identify as LGBTQ don't always feel welcome in the health care environment, Nass told The Louisville Courier Journal, pointing to studies that have found they often report episodes of emotional and psychological trauma from their experiences dealing with the health care system.

Bruce Kleinschmidt is a local lawyer and a member of the LGBTQ community in Louisville, Ky. on Mar. 17, 2020. He is concerned how the coronavirus might affect LGBTQ people. More

A fatalist feeling for some: 'If I get it, I get it'

It took Louisville lawyer Bruce Kleinschmidt months to find a new primary care doctor after switching from a practice where he says he experienced homophobic comments from his physician.

"There's a huge problem with finding a primary care doctor to begin with, even when there's not a crisis going on," Kleinschmidt said.

As COVID-19 has spread and federal, state and local governments are mandating social distancing in an effort to stop or slow the spread of contagious diseases by restricting contact with people, especially in large groups, Kleinschmidt says he's noticed a common fatalist feeling among his peers in the LGBTQ community – folks saying, "If I get it, I get it."