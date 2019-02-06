LGBTQ families are on the cusp of dramatic growth, and millennials lead the way

When Sarah Koehler came out about 15 years ago, she ached for the pieces of her future that might go missing.

“I thought I’d never get married, never have kids. I went through an active grieving process,” she said.

But as Koehler got older and fell in love with “the cutest girl in the whole world,” she realized that her aspirations were still within reach. Now she is 32, happily married – and thrilled to be on a path to parenthood.

A survey out Wednesday reaffirms Koehler’s reality: LGBTQ families are on the cusp of dramatic growth, and millennials are leading the way.

One of the key findings from the survey by the Family Equality Council shows that 63 percent of LGBTQ millennials, those 18-35, are considering expanding their families by becoming first-time parents or by having more children.

And 48 percent of LGBTQ millennials plan to grow their families, compared with 55 percent of non-LGBTQ millennials, a narrow gap.

The survey shows that “right now, family building is just as much a possibility for the LGBTQ community as those who are non-LGBTQ,” said Amanda Hopping-Winn, chief program officer for the council, which advocates for LGBTQ families. “It’s a logical next step in their life course.”

The methods have also changed: 63 percent of LGBTQ people planning families expect to use reproductive technology, foster care or adoption services – a shift from older generations who relied on intercourse.

After marriage equality was secured in a 2015 Supreme Court ruling, advocates believed there would be a spike in the number of LGBTQ families in the U.S. “Anecdotally we were hearing more and more young people are considering parenthood,” Hopping-Winn said.

The survey – the first of its kind in that it covers a wider spectrum of the LGBTQ community, including people who are transgender, bisexual, even potentially single parents – bolsters those beliefs. Coupled with data from a 2018 Gallup Poll that showed 4.5 percent of American adults identify as LGBTQ and 8.1 percent of millennials, the results forecast “a dramatic growth in the number of LGBTQ-headed families in the coming years,” said the Rev. Stan Sloan, Family Equality Council CEO.

“For too many generations now, the dream of having children and forming a family was one that too many of us have felt we had to trade off in exchange for coming out of the closet,” he said. Now, “we see that for a generation of young LGBTQ people, this trade-off is no longer necessarily in place.”

Substantial costs

One of the reasons Koehler says she fell for Marissa Rosenblum was that Rosenblum was “very family-oriented.” The New York City couple, who married in 2014, knew children were always in the cards. “Five years ago we were on the cutting edge of gays getting married. Now we are on the cutting edge of LGBTQ couples wanting to have kids,” Koehler said.

The couple are using a fertility treatment known as IUI – artificial insemination – and Rosenblum, now 35, will carry the child. They soon encountered a formidable challenge, however: Despite having what they thought was good health care coverage, their insurance company basically told them “we need six months of sperm bank receipts.”

They are paying out of pocket for the first six months for every doctor’s visit and every procedure – “thousands of dollars a month” – before insurance kicks in, Koehler said.

Couples have to pay out of pocket “because they don’t meet the definition of infertility,” said Dr. Mark Leondires, founder and medical director of Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut.

He estimates that for a lesbian couple it would cost $20,000 to $30,000 just to get pregnant; for a male couple, that amount could jump into six figures.

Despite the hurdles, Leondires said, the survey is “eye-opening” and documents the number of young people he sees pursuing parenthood. “It is really empowering. They are not scared, they are happy, and they feel safe. They are unabashed about the fact that they want to have kids.”