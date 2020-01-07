LGBTQ history lessons will soon be mandatory in NJ classrooms; 12 schools to pilot program

NEPTUNE, N.J. – Twelve New Jersey schools will begin piloting a new LGBTQ-focused curriculum this month, the first wave of a requirement that will soon be mandated across the state.

The pilot sites to be announced by the state Tuesday – including schools in Hackensack, Morristown, Newark and Asbury Park – are intended to be proving grounds for new lessons in history, economics and even grammar designed to improve awareness of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender contributions and issues. The instruction, approved by the state last year, will be a requirement for all of New Jersey's public schools starting in the fall.

“We want students to see themselves in the stories that are told,” said Ashley Chiappano, safe schools and community education manager for Garden State Equality, the advocacy group leading the pilot program. “We want to make sure they are getting accurate, appropriate and historically relevant information about the community and the strides that have been made.”

The law requires that middle and high school students learn about the social, political and economic contributions of LGBTQ people but leaves it up to local districts to determine how to teach those lessons. School boards must update standards in time for the 2020-21 school year.

New Jersey became the second state in the nation after California to require such lessons after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the measure into law Jan. 31. Supporters say the move reflects an inclusive history and promotes understanding; opponents decry it as a violation of religious and parental freedom.

“We’re all human and need to respect each other, but there’s a religious view that sexuality doesn’t define us,” said Shawn Hyland, director of advocacy for the Family Policy Alliance of New Jersey, a conservative Christian organization.

Hyland said he was concerned that the lessons would “normalize or promote certain desires and attractions that violate one’s religious and moral beliefs.”

How will the LGBTQ lessons be taught?

Under the program, educators will get three to four lessons for each grade level and subject. The intent of the law is for material to be weaved across subjects rather than taught as a stand-alone history lesson, said advocates and legislators who supported it, including Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle, D-Englewood, one of the primary sponsors.

“We didn’t want this to be a heroes-and-holidays curriculum. We didn’t want there to be a lesson on just the historical contributions,” Chiappano said.

Among the topics are gay victims of the Holocaust, who were forced to wear pink triangles and whose stories have often been overlooked, according to a review of the proposed curriculum. Another lesson would include discussions about the memoir of a boy forced into gay "conversion therapy" and grammar lessons about using pronouns that reflect identity.

The curriculum is intended as a model for other schools and will eventually be available online for all schools, according to Garden State Equality.

Garden State Equality received 50 applications and chose schools that represent geographic and racial diversity, those that showed a strong interest and those with the greatest need for the lessons, the group said. Participants will get curriculum coaches, site visits and training. Those that applied but weren’t chosen will be given access to the curriculum online.