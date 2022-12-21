LGBTQ-owned Lexington businesses vandalized with ‘hateful’ graffiti, mayor says

Two LGBTQ-owned businesses in Lexington have been vandalized with “threatening and hateful” graffiti, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said in a social media post Wednesday.

Police are investigating the incidents, Gorton said. She did not identify the businesses in her tweet, but Crossings Lexington and the Bar Complex, two downtown bars, had graffiti on them Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve been made aware of threatening and hateful graffiti at two local LGBTQ-owned businesses,” Gorton said. “This City will not tolerate hate-filled acts. Our Lexington Police Department is already on the case. During this season of love and peace, let’s stand united against ignorance and hate.”

Rebecca Richter, co-owner of Crossings, told the Herald-Leader that the incident happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday while the bar was still open. Richter said a bouncer saw the man spray-painting the building and called police. A customer followed the man until police arrived to make sure he didn’t get away, according to Richter.

No customers were harmed or harassed during the incident, Richter said.

Court records indicate a man was arrested and charged with vandalizing Crossings. William White, 51, was charged with criminal mischief Wednesday morning. His arrest citation says he was “observed by bouncers ... intentionally defacing, destroying, or damaging property” causing a loss of between $500 and $1,000.

Police weren’t immediately able to comment on White’s arrest or confirm additional details about the investigation.

Several anti-LGBTQ slurs, including “sissy” and “f--,” had been spray painted onto the businesses.

Joe Brookshire, owner of the Bar Complex, was beginning to clean the graffiti Wednesday afternoon. The bar wasn’t open Tuesday night and he said he hadn’t found out about the vandalism until he saw it Wednesday. The Bar Complex did post a statement about the incident on Facebook.

“This is what HATE looks like,” the business’ post said. “Someone vandalized the front of our building last night. Crossings’ building was also vandalized. Luckily their security and police were able to apprehend and arrest the perpetrator. THANK YOU for all the phone calls this morning and to all our supporters. We will not let this incident discourage our holidays.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.