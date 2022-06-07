LGBTQ+ People Are Sharing Advice And Words Of Encouragement That They Want Young Queer Kids To Know

In celebration of Pride month, we decided to ask LGBTQ+ people of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us what advice they would give young queer people that they wish they'd gotten themselves. And, well, they shared some heartfelt advice that will help remind everyone that they're loved and that they should always be themselves:

Laura Gallant / BuzzFeed

1.

"That sexual orientation is just a small part of who we are as people, and you don’t have to subscribe to the stereotypes to be included in the community. I often see young (and old) LGBTQ+ folks making drastic changes to their style and behavior immediately after coming out.

Certainly, if these are changes you’ve been dying to make but couldn’t work up the courage to do it under the pretense of heteronormativity, by all means, let your freak flag fly! But there are also those who feel some perceived pressure to make changes in appearance and mannerisms to match their new 'identity.' For me, I’m proud of my community and its warm embrace of people from all walks of life, and the most important thing is to be unabashedly you. There is no requirement to appear or act a certain way, and I can usually tell when a person has put on what I call 'the uniform.' It just reads to me as someone who may not be as confident in their identity as they could be.

We’re all beautiful people; don’t feel like you have to adopt the group identity unless that’s something that genuinely resonates with you."

—Anonymous

2.

"You are allowed to take your time. Take the time to you need to figure stuff out. Take the time to become comfortable with your identity. When I was coming out, I felt like I was so behind, but looking back, I realize how incredibly young I was and how much pressure I put on myself. I felt like I had to have everything figured out and come out as early as possible, which caused me a lot anxiety. Even now, seven years later, I'm still playing around with what label(s) I want to use."

—ialwaysmakestuffup

3.

"You do not EVER have to come out if you don't want to! You don't owe anyone information about your sexuality. Straight people don't have to come out as straight — why should we have to come out as anything else? Just live your life, and if you don't wanna make a statement about your sexuality, you don't have to, and that is 100% valid and excellent."

—thewileyseven

NBC

4.

"You can be queer no matter how you present. You can be queer if you've never been in a relationship. You can be queer if you never want to be in a relationship. You can be queer if you've only been in cisgender heterosexual relationships. You can be queer if you haven't felt queer your whole life. Nobody gets to tell you the 'right way' to be queer. There are no rules, my loves. <3"

—someonespilledsauce

5.

"I wish I’d told myself that not everyone is gonna hate you for it, that it’s okay to tell some people. Not everyone will be as accepting of you, but you need to cut those people off and surround yourself with people who will support you. Don’t be afraid to come out, but if you start getting hated on by people: cut them off. Don’t even bother engaging. Trust me: It’s. Not. Worth. It."

—Anonymous

6.

"If you feel uncomfortable identifying as a straight, hetero, allosexual/romantic, and/or cis, it probably because you aren't actually straight/cis/whatever, and it's not because you're 'weird' (coming from an ace demi-biromantic who tried not to come off as a 'pick me girl' while describing who I felt romantically/sexually. Do deep research into what you're feeling instead of what you think you are, know that micro-labels also exist, and listen to your 'oh crap, I might be queer' moments.

You don't have to fit every single description of what your gender/sexuality is, as long as you feel comfortable identifying with it, and know that's OK to change your label. Don't ever let feeling invalidated doubt your sense of self-identity, because finding and accepting your gender/sexuality/etc. is 100% self-care, and never let anyone tell you that you are 'flaunting your queerness around too much' or give a crap about what 'you might be instead.' Be proud of being you, and 'yassify the world' 🌈."

—theaceofhearts

Soul Pancake/ giphy.com

7.

"There's a lot of people here all pointing out that there's no 'correct' way or timeline to be LGBTQIA+ so you should be patient, comfortable, and open with yourself. They're right to say this, but they're leaving out the fact that you also need to be open, comfortable, and patient with OTHERS who may not fit the mold of what you've been taught someone should be.

I see a lot of gatekeeping and label policing in the community by younger generations who get angry at people for sleeping with people outside the gender they say they're attracted to. They claim you can't be 'really/truly' what you say if you do that willingly, so you're wrong/lying, full of self-hate/homophobia, faking for attention, etc. Remember that someone's preferred labels are a personal thing not dependent on your approval."

—zkye

8.

"As a bisexual person who's discovering their gender identity now, I want to make it clear that while some religious people are extremely homophobic and insanely bigoted, not all people are like that. I grew up in a church community that is known in my area for being extremely accepting of everyone and everyone's lifestyle, and it really affected the way that I see religion as an LGBTQ+ individual. There are communities out there who will love you and accept you no matter what. It might not seem like it, but if your religion is important to you there are people who are going to make you feel loved and encourage you to live your authentic life while still connected to religion if you so choose."

—ria624

9.

"Listen to your heart. You know yourself better than anyone else. My parents told me I was too young to decide, and that it was just a phase, even though I felt certain. To my fellow aces, you are valid. You are perfect and beautiful and amazing. We belong in this community, full of others who see us and support us and are here for us when maybe not everyone is. It's OK. You are exactly where you belong."

—dsmp_marvel_mha

Peskymonkey / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10.

"It’s OK not to know for a while (I was 30). It’s OK to be confused. It’s OK to be scared. It’s OK to change labels, or choose not to label yourself at all. Obviously it’s not for everyone, but if you are Christian or otherwise religious and LGBTQIA+, that’s OK. Choosing not to have sex or choosing to wait until marriage is OK. Having tons of sex is OK (but be safe). Who you are is OK. And you are welcome and safe here."

—katkat007

11.

"Don't feel like you aren't allowed to explore your sexuality after you come out as gay. I only realized I was able to explore and not be stuck to one sex during college. I realized I was polysexual, and it helped me gain more confidence. The LGBTQ+ community is one big-ass rainbow, and you shouldn't feel stuck in one color."

—f45d83f06b

12.

"Ignore the haters the best you can — most of them are in the closest anyways!"

—Anonymous

ITV Studios

13.

"Even if you are young, ignore the parents saying it’s a phase. Come out when you are ready; do not wait for other people to be ready. They may take years. Don’t be ashamed of who you are; be proud that you are different and magical."

—thenetterlloyd

14.

"Go to Pride (if it's safe of course). I grew up with queer people in my close family so I never struggled with being accepted, but the joy I felt while I was at Pride is indescribable; I cried so hard. So even if you think the partying isn't for you, try and look for Pride-related activities. It's worth it!!!"

—momo30700

15.

"If you need something, anything, turn to the queer community. Seriously — they're here for a reason. We've all survived so much, and they are going to save your life. I grew up in a queerphobic family, queerphobic church, queerphobic homeschool organization, and queerphobic school. As a queer kid, you might lose everything. But you will never lose the queer community, and you have to cling to that to get through life as a proud queer. They are your family through thick and thin, and you should absolutely appreciate, honor, and participate in that community. We wouldn't be here without us."

—Anonymous

BuzzFeed/ David Bertozzi

16.

"Being bisexual does not make you a 'fake gay.' Bisexuality is real, and it means that you're just as worthy of queerness as someone who is gay or lesbian or trans. You belong at Pride; you belong in gay bars; you belong in queer spaces. You are not 'bad at being queer' because you haven't been sexually intimate with a same-sex partner yet. Everyone has their own journey."

—Anonymous

17.

"If you're trans, don’t let other people's idea of what someone of your gender 'should' be like get in the way of being exactly who you are — I spent far too much of my life in denial because I was told that to 'really' be a trans man, I had to hate playing with dolls and wearing makeup. You can be a butch trans woman, a femme trans man, or a nonbinary person who doesn’t present in a particularly 'androgynous' fashion. You’ve spent enough time having to live as a gender you’re not, so don’t spend more time living as only partially who you are."

—kvholli2

18.

"The trans and nonbinary umbrella is bigger than you think. For years I said I wasn't binary even though I wasn't entirely comfortable with that gender, and now I'm sure I'm genderfluid. Researching gender is an incredibly interesting thing!"

—Anonymous

BuzzFeed

19.

"Just remember that just because someone is in the community doesn't mean they have your best interests at heart. I see too many young queer kids and freshly out people sinking themselves into toxic friendships and relationships with no regards for themselves because they think the other person will give them the kind of trust, safety, and respect they haven't received outside of the community — when they're just dealing with a new flavor of asshole. Not homophobic/transphobic needs to be at the very bottom of the list of qualities for people you hand bits of yourself to, not the top."

—Anonymous

20.

"The wisest thing I've heard said to LGBTQIA+ youth was from Big Mouth. 'Being young, gay, and mean is not a personality.' This should be told to adults regularly as well. It costs very little to be nice; it takes a whole lot of effort to be mean."

—ddmill

21.

"Don’t feel like you need to be the fun, party gay all the time. Look into other ways to make friends and form relationships with queer people outside of the party scene. You’ll learn so much more about yourself, and be so much happier in the long run. Attending PFLAG meetings really helped me. Even if my parents wouldn’t accept that they have a gay daughter, I could find family other places that would. Also, don’t let others dismiss parts of your relationships just because they don’t understand them. Your crushes and heartbreaks are just as valid as any straight couple’s are."

—Roslyn Danvers

FX

22.

"You are not alone. Maybe there are not many resources near where you live, but there are resources (free resources) available to you. Look for them and use them. I struggled with my gay self for 25 years before I summoned the courage to leave the hatred, fear, and self-loathing behind. I had to live my life, and I needed to be in a location that would allow that. I was terrified of the unknown, and sad that I needed to leave behind the familiar (family, friends, coworkers) to gain the freedom that would make me whole.

Don't give up! You have many contributions to make, love to give and share, and an entire life of new and challenging events to deal with. No matter your preference, there will be obstacles to address throughout your existence. It won't always be beautiful, but you are beautiful, and you can be happy."

—Anonymous

23.

"People can be bastards. The key to happiness is accepting that you can't win every battle, all you can do is stand your ground. You know who you are and you don't need anyone's confirmation."

—Anonymous

24.

"Don't let other people tell you who you are or how you are supposed to be! Love yourself, and most importantly be kind to yourself (and show kindness to others who are figuring out who they are).

There's no one way to be gay or lesbian or bi or however you identify. Just because you don't watch certain shows or listen to certain types of music or dress a certain way, that doesn't make you any less valid or valuable as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. I spent a lot of my 20s thinking I was unlovable or wrong because both straight and queer people told me I didn't fit a stereotype of what society thinks I should be as a gay man. You do you and pay no mind to the haters."

—jamesr41a72db7c

And lastly...

25.

"Either way, just remember that no matter what, you're on the right side of things. Anyone who criticizes you is NOT correct."

—Anonymous

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.