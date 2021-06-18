LGBTQ pride flags disappear along Boise’s Harrison Boulevard. Police investigate as theft

Joe Kibbe checked his email Friday morning to find a note from a Boise Pride Festival volunteer — about 25-30 LGBTQ pride flags that lined Harrison Boulevard had been removed. Kibbe, vice president of the Boise Pride Festival, said he was flooded with emotions: anger, sadness and frustration.

Hours later, Kay Jewelers arrived at Kibbe’s home with a surprise: a black titanium ring. His boyfriend, whom Kibbe says he’s known for over 10 years, proposed to him while they pursued a long-distance relationship. And Kibbe said yes.

Boise Pride Festival Vice President Joe Kibbe wears his engagement ring by a pride flag along Harrison Blvd. in Boise on Friday June 18, 2021. On Friday Kibbe was engaged to his boyfriend, but he also found out that over 20 LGBTQ pride flags his organization had displayed for pride month had been stolen.

For Kibbe, the engagement brought mixed emotions. Having just been confronted with the stolen LGBTQ pride flags, Kibbe said he envisioned an easier future with his loved one outside of Idaho.

“It’s hard. And you have to ask yourself at some point, is it worth it?” said Kibbe, who has been a resident of Idaho since the 1980s.

Boise police arrest suspect over stolen pride flags

A witness first reported stolen rainbow-colored pride flags to the Boise Police Department at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. More flags were stolen later that night, Kibbe said.

Boise police responded to a report of a theft in progress on Harrison Boulevard at about 2:15 a.m. Friday, spokesperson Haley Williams said. The person who reported the crime “wished to proceed with a citizen’s arrest.”

Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect, who was taken to the Ada County Jail and charged with misdemeanor petit theft. Boise police valued the flags at a total of about $400.

The flags were “very personal” to Kibbe. He recalled having helped organize the project the first time five years ago. And he wondered whether the theft of the flags signaled a step backward for LGBTQ rights in Idaho, he said.

The flags were placed along Harrison Boulevard a couple weeks ago for LGBTQ Pride Month.

“We have never had one flag tampered with in the five years that we’ve had this display,” Kibbe said. “So it was quite a shock when a volunteer reached back out and said that the flags had been stolen.”

‘Very heartwarming’ response

Boise Pride Festival members began gathering donations shortly after the theft. A neighborhood association got involved. And community members organized a pride flag rally at 6 p.m. Friday, beginning at the southern end of Harrison Boulevard at McCauley Park.

Kibbe said the outpouring of community support gave him hope, and reminded him of the meaning of the pride festival.

“That has been very heartwarming to see that level of engagement come out of this terrible incident,” Kibbe said. “Pride is not about a flag display. Pride is about being connected with your community, being loved and supported, and being included.”

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean issued a statement over the stolen flags on social media, thanking Boise Pride Festival for its efforts to replace them and promising that those responsible “will be held accountable.”

“I’m so saddened to hear that the pride flags lining Harrison Blvd. were stolen last night,” McLean wrote. “Boise is a welcoming and loving place for all — and my heart goes out to those who have ever been made to feel otherwise.”